AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) website, the incident occurred at the intersection of I-20 and Old 96 Indian Trail in Monetta. The call came in at 6:25 a.m. ans involved a Honda and a motorcycle. Though […]
wfxg.com
Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich Street in downtown Augusta. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:11 a.m. and they currently have crews in the water. Details were not immediately available on...
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch tells us a boat had...
Man identified in fatal crash Sunday in Aiken County
The driver in a fatal motor vehicle crash Sunday in Aiken County has been identified. Anthony F. Meunier, 22, of Aiken, was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-vehicle crash on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables in a news release Thursday. Master...
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
Victims identified in fatal crash on Hwy. 57 in Emanuel County
Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County.
Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. We’re told one survivor from the van was […]
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
wach.com
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
WRDW-TV
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
Traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road causing blockage on all northbound lanes, one southbound lane
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M. According to […]
WRDW-TV
Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus plowed into six vehicles and a gas pump in a major wreck Tuesday that brought traffic to a standstill on a Grovetown thoroughfare. The wreck was reported around 12:20 p.m. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines charter bus with no passengers...
Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared
Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
Plans moving forward for North Augusta Miracle League Field
The nonprofit group wants to create a baseball field accessible for people with disabilities.
wgac.com
Suspected Augusta Felon Arrested By Richmond County SWAT Team
A suspected felon who avoided capture earlier this month is in custody. U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County SWAT Team arrested 23 year old Terrell Crawford, Jr. He was apprehended at River Creek Apartments on Center West Parkway in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Crawford fled the scene after...
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north today bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread this afternoon. There will be a line of showers and storms that lift south to north through the CSRA early today and be north of us by around midday. There will likely be a break from the rain in the middle of day with activity picking up again this evening into tonight. This will be a feast or famine rain event for the CSRA, so some us will receive only 0.25″ while others of us could see over 2″. Highs today will remain in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be light and variable during the day. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, take an umbrella in case a shower passes by and bring a towel to wipe off wet bleachers.
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
Comments / 0