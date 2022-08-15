Read full article on original website
Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
BLOOD & CHAOS! Gunman Opens Fire Near Memphis Hospital, Multiple Injuries
DEVELOPING STORY: A raging gun battle near Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh has injured as many as eight people, according to multiple reports. Memphis police would not confirm the exact number of people shot during the attack. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. “Wake Up Memphis” will have breaking...
‘Blues City Bagels’ Owner Shares Beloved Family Recipe with Memphis
What started as a family recipe has become a booming bagel business in the Mid-South. Blues City Bagels owner and baker Louise Paz told “Wake Up Memphis” the inspiration for the business started in her kitchen. “I just wanted a really traditional-style bagel, so I started making them...
Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant Killed in Crash
UPDATE: Memphis Fire Department Drive David Pleasant died after a crash Wednesday night, according to officials. “Our hearts are heavy as we lift up prayers for his family, friends, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters,” MFD Fire Chief Gina Y. Sweat said in a statement Thursday. “David was...
‘We Suffered a Great Loss’ – Memphis Fire Dept. Mourns Loss of Firefighter
The Memphis Fire Department is in mourning after one firefighter was killed and three others were critically injured Wednesday night in a violent traffic accident. MFD identified the fallen firefighter as David Pleasant, who served with the department for 32 years. “Tonight we suffered a great loss,” the fire department...
Todd Starnes: Memphis on Edge with Rise in Violent Crime
National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes said the citizens of Memphis are “on edge” after reports of violent crime. “Everybody in this city is on edge because of the violence,” Starnes told co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter. Starnes was discussing a bloody gun...
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
Memphis Firefighter Killed, 3 Others in Critical Condition After Crash
DEVELOPING STORY: A Memphis fire engine and a truck collided at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Blvd. leaving five people in critical condition — including four firefighters. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged truck and the fire truck turned over on its side. Eyewitnesses tell WMC5 that the truck driver ran a red light.
GUNFIRE ON BEALE! Man in Critical Condition After Downtown Shooting
Gunfire erupted at a popular tourist destination in downtown Memphis early Sunday morning. We will have complete details on “Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn” starting at 6 a.m. Monday. Memphis Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street....
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Officers, Police Cruiser Crashes
DEVELOPING STORY: What started as a 911 call about three men stealing rims off a Chrysler led to a car chase that ended with the suspects firing shots at police and a crash reportedly involving two patrol cars. Citizen.com reports that the suspects fired shots at the officers during a...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
MSCS Students Get Heartfelt Hugs on First Day Back-to-School
Hundreds of Memphis-Shelby County School students returned to classrooms Monday. The 2022-2023 school year is the first year since the pandemic began to start without enforced COVID-19 protocols. Watch: Middle school student gets a warm hug from a teacher. Who’s Holding School Boss Joris Ray Accountable For Academic, Fiscal Mess?...
Memphis Fire Team Places Second in National Firefighter Challenge Race
Bluff City Combat, a team comprised of nine members of the Memphis Fire Department, took home second place in the annual National Firefighter Challenge over the weekend. Every year, fire departments from across the country send their best to compete in grueling challenges and intense obstacle courses. The race they won starts out with sprinting up several stories of stairs with hundreds of pounds of gear attached while carrying a 50-pound hose, getting to the top, setting it at the platform, and running back down.
Deadly Shooting in South Memphis
A man was killed Monday night in a South Memphis shooting that left a woman injured, according to law enforcement. Memphis police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at 761 Walker Avenue near Metropolitan Baptist Church. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
Runners Supporting St. Jude Start 465-Mile Run from Memphis to Peoria
Runners from across the country gathered in Memphis, Tennessee Wednesday to kick off a three-state, 465-mile charity race for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. With 18 teams and over 150 participants, it began Wednesday morning and will continue until runners cross the finish line Saturday in Peoria, Illinois. Ryan...
3 Men Burglarize 16 Cars at East Memphis Hotel
Police are looking for three black men responsible for burglarizing 16 cars at an East Memphis hotel. On Friday, the burglars allegedly jumped out of a white four-door sedan and started ransacking cars at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Law enforcement posted photos...
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized
UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight, according to Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn. Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. See...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
