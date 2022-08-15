ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mighty 990

Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. "Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant Killed in Crash

UPDATE: Memphis Fire Department Drive David Pleasant died after a crash Wednesday night, according to officials. "Our hearts are heavy as we lift up prayers for his family, friends, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters," MFD Fire Chief Gina Y. Sweat said in a statement Thursday. "David was...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Starnes: Memphis on Edge with Rise in Violent Crime

National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes said the citizens of Memphis are "on edge" after reports of violent crime. "Everybody in this city is on edge because of the violence," Starnes told co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter. Starnes was discussing a bloody gun...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned "Wake Up Memphis" listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the "Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
Walter Murphy
Mighty 990

MSCS Students Get Heartfelt Hugs on First Day Back-to-School

Hundreds of Memphis-Shelby County School students returned to classrooms Monday. The 2022-2023 school year is the first year since the pandemic began to start without enforced COVID-19 protocols. Watch: Middle school student gets a warm hug from a teacher. Who's Holding School Boss Joris Ray Accountable For Academic, Fiscal Mess?...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Fire Team Places Second in National Firefighter Challenge Race

Bluff City Combat, a team comprised of nine members of the Memphis Fire Department, took home second place in the annual National Firefighter Challenge over the weekend. Every year, fire departments from across the country send their best to compete in grueling challenges and intense obstacle courses. The race they won starts out with sprinting up several stories of stairs with hundreds of pounds of gear attached while carrying a 50-pound hose, getting to the top, setting it at the platform, and running back down.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Deadly Shooting in South Memphis

A man was killed Monday night in a South Memphis shooting that left a woman injured, according to law enforcement. Memphis police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at 761 Walker Avenue near Metropolitan Baptist Church. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

3 Men Burglarize 16 Cars at East Memphis Hotel

Police are looking for three black men responsible for burglarizing 16 cars at an East Memphis hotel. On Friday, the burglars allegedly jumped out of a white four-door sedan and started ransacking cars at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department. Law enforcement posted photos...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy's Victory?

As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster's Liquors. "I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we'll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested," owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized

UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight, according to Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn. Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. See...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova's No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova's out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

