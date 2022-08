A hook-up so huge it snapped a rod is in line to be a new state record in Connecticut. It’s a 44-pound cobia, which aren’t typically caught so far north. USA Today reported how John Bertolasio caught the fish while using eel as bait in Long Island Sound. He fought the fish for 90 minutes, all the while suspecting he had a shark on the line.

