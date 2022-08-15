Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
ValueWalk
Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams
Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
Refund checks: Direct $650 tax rebate payments being sent out now in Indiana
Indiana residents are about to receive tax rebates as high as $650 after check-printing delays from the state auditor's office.
wrtv.com
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks (Up To $1,500)
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families would be receiving checks up to $450 per child in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
WTHI
Money is on the way to many Indiana taxpayers, here's how much and how you'll receive it
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana state auditor says Hoosier taxpayers should start receiving refund checks soon. The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are currently being printed. The first round of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. All checks are set to be mailed by early October.
2021 Indiana Taxpayer Refunds Are Coming Soon – Here’s What to Watch For
I checked our online banking this morning and noticed a little green amount in pending. It was not one of our paychecks, and it wasn't from Santa. Although, I did feel like it was the week before Christmas. I literally had visions of new shoes and makeup in my head. Then I remembered we have bills. Bah humbug to that!
WISH-TV
First batch of automatic tax refund checks due in Indiana mailboxes this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check printing was underway Wednesday for 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks and the first batch of checks should reach Hoosier mailboxes later this week, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. “To those Hoosiers who have been patiently waiting for their check, I want to say...
WNDU
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
Economist says Indiana will benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, a $750 billion health care, climate change and tax bill. The new law is set to save money for millions of Americans who use Medicare for prescriptions. It also makes a historic investment in curbing global warming while reducing the national deficit.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
warricknews.com
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon
CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
indianapublicradio.org
A multibillion-dollar EV battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County
A multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors, has submitted a county tax abatement application for the proposal — which representatives describe as a “potential large investment” — to be built near New Carlisle.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
indianapublicradio.org
$111M Lilly Endowment, state funds aim to reverse Indiana’s literacy decline
Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday morning announced an $111 million investment in philanthropic and state funds to target Indiana’s sliding literacy rate for young readers through specialized teacher training and new supports for students struggling to master the critical skill. Holcomb also set a goal for 95 percent of all...
Here's when you can now expect your tax refund check from the state
INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week. Direct deposits will also start showing up this weekend. The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage....
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 60 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billions available to Indiana Residents
holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
