Indiana State

fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds

INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Economist says Indiana will benefit from Inflation Reduction Act

INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, a $750 billion health care, climate change and tax bill. The new law is set to save money for millions of Americans who use Medicare for prescriptions. It also makes a historic investment in curbing global warming while reducing the national deficit.
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week

Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon

CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

A multibillion-dollar EV battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County

A multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors, has submitted a county tax abatement application for the proposal — which representatives describe as a “potential large investment” — to be built near New Carlisle.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

$111M Lilly Endowment, state funds aim to reverse Indiana’s literacy decline

Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday morning announced an $111 million investment in philanthropic and state funds to target Indiana’s sliding literacy rate for young readers through specialized teacher training and new supports for students struggling to master the critical skill. Holcomb also set a goal for 95 percent of all...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Here's when you can now expect your tax refund check from the state

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week. Direct deposits will also start showing up this weekend. The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage....
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Billions available to Indiana Residents

holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
INDIANA STATE

