ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists

On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Forrest Galante
BGR.com

Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video

Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Great White Shark#Epaulette#Walking Epaulette Sharks#Change Color#French
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

See Endangered Red Wolf Pups Caught on Camera in Rare Footage

Red wolves are a rare sight. The US Fish and Wildlife Service estimates there are up to 21 in the wild, 10 of which are collared for tracking and monitoring. On Monday, USFWS shared a recent video of red wolves "out and about on an early evening scamper." The video...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Man Climbs Up On To Whale Carcass With Multiple Sharks Feeding On It

You can’t fix stupid and you can’t teach common sense. This man has neither. On top of the danger factor which I will get to, this is just down right disgusting. Any rotting animal smells terrible, but rotten ocean creatures bring out a whole new level of gross. Baking in the heat like that… I bet that thing could gag a maggot and this man is voluntarily climbing up onto it. Then throw in sharks feeding on it. Hungry sharks […] The post Man Climbs Up On To Whale Carcass With Multiple Sharks Feeding On It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Giant squid with sharp beak washes up dead on South African beach

A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa's Western Cape. Footage captured the pink four-metre-long squid laying lifeless on rocks while a marine biologist revealed its sharp black beak used to bite fish and ingest prey when deep-water hunting.The imposing cephalopod was first discovered by dog walkers in the early morning.Giant squids can measure up to 20 meters long and live at depths of 1000 metres or more. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thief steals bag during live TV broadcast on Barcelona beachHuge fireball erupts on fuel barge on Malekula IslandWhen and where are the next train strikes?
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy