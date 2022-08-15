Read full article on original website
Related
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
Monster Great White Shark Crashes Through Diver’s Plastic Box In Insane Shark Week Video
Aw HELL no… I just got cold chills. If you watched the movie Jaws at a young age, you’re more than likely traumatized in at least the slightest bit when it comes to stepping foot into the ocean. Of course, I’m 24 now and my phobia of getting...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On a remote outcropping at nightfall on the coast of Papua New Guinea on May 3, 2022, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark. Using its fins to drag itself, the diminutive tan-and-black-speckled shark shimmied across a tide pool that contained barely enough water to skim its belly, moving like a lumbering sea lion as it dragged its body across the shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
Rare Footage Shows Three Killer Whales Killing Great White Shark To Tear Out Liver
Incredible footage captured the moment three killer whales ripped a great white shark to pieces. Have a look:. The savage attack was filmed just off the coast of South Africa, and is set to be shown as part of Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week'. In the short clip, which is the...
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark In The Oceans Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa
According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baby Hippo Melts Hearts for Breaking Out of Enclosure to Be With Giraffes
A baby hippo has delighted visitors to Copenhagen zoo for breaking out and causing havoc.
Fossil of 560-million year-old creature believed to be the "earliest animal predator" named after David Attenborough
A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the...
CNET
See Endangered Red Wolf Pups Caught on Camera in Rare Footage
Red wolves are a rare sight. The US Fish and Wildlife Service estimates there are up to 21 in the wild, 10 of which are collared for tracking and monitoring. On Monday, USFWS shared a recent video of red wolves "out and about on an early evening scamper." The video...
Man Climbs Up On To Whale Carcass With Multiple Sharks Feeding On It
You can’t fix stupid and you can’t teach common sense. This man has neither. On top of the danger factor which I will get to, this is just down right disgusting. Any rotting animal smells terrible, but rotten ocean creatures bring out a whole new level of gross. Baking in the heat like that… I bet that thing could gag a maggot and this man is voluntarily climbing up onto it. Then throw in sharks feeding on it. Hungry sharks […] The post Man Climbs Up On To Whale Carcass With Multiple Sharks Feeding On It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Giant squid with sharp beak washes up dead on South African beach
A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa's Western Cape. Footage captured the pink four-metre-long squid laying lifeless on rocks while a marine biologist revealed its sharp black beak used to bite fish and ingest prey when deep-water hunting.The imposing cephalopod was first discovered by dog walkers in the early morning.Giant squids can measure up to 20 meters long and live at depths of 1000 metres or more. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thief steals bag during live TV broadcast on Barcelona beachHuge fireball erupts on fuel barge on Malekula IslandWhen and where are the next train strikes?
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Rare jellyfish with pulsing body captured on video for the first time in history
The Chirodectes maculatus jellyfish is elusive. So far, there have only been two documented sightings of this particular jellyfish. Now, a group of divers from Scuba Kavieng have managed to capture this rare jellyfish on video. Many believe this video could be the first documented video recording of the Chirodectes maculatus.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Comments / 0