You can’t fix stupid and you can’t teach common sense. This man has neither. On top of the danger factor which I will get to, this is just down right disgusting. Any rotting animal smells terrible, but rotten ocean creatures bring out a whole new level of gross. Baking in the heat like that… I bet that thing could gag a maggot and this man is voluntarily climbing up onto it. Then throw in sharks feeding on it. Hungry sharks […] The post Man Climbs Up On To Whale Carcass With Multiple Sharks Feeding On It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

