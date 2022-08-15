ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

After battle with Becker, gallery owner sells Tribeca pad

A Tribeca apartment at the center of a long-running legal fight between its former tenant and a developer has traded hands. Gallery owner Valerie Dillon sold her condo at 465 Washington Street for $4.5 million to buyers Patrick Egeonu and Olaolu Aganga, according to city property records filed Tuesday. Dillon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

JEMB Realty Announces Yet Another New Lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s Tallest Office Tower

JEMB Realty Corporation, a family-run real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City, today announced the completion of a new lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s tallest office building. The new tenant will join FXCollaborative, the building’s architect and anchor tenant as well as several other recently announced tenants. This newest lease brings 1 Willoughby Square to nearly 50% leased.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students

A new Brooklyn property from Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group promises to be a learning experience: It’s a hybrid of housing for students and a hotel. The hotel, titled Penny Williamsburg and located at 288 North 8th Street, will offer 102 rooms for Bard Graduate Center students and other scholars, plus 118 for hotel guests.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio

After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space

The company conference may survive the age of remote work, after all. Flex landlords who run short-term conference and events spaces say they’re seeing an increase in demand from companies that have ditched the office but still need a place to gather for occasional get-togethers and corporate events. “People...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market

One Brooklyn Bridge Park swept the borough’s luxury market last week, with condos at the Brooklyn Heights building accounting for the two priciest properties to enter contract. A combined unit, 427/428, went into contract with an asking price of $4.4 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: We are not blighted

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
therealdeal.com

“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse

Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Investors sell Trumbull apartments for $101M, 23% markup from last year

UPDATED Aug. 17, 2022, 10:45 a.m.: A pair of investors sold a Fairfield County apartment complex for $19 million more than they paid for it last year in a sign that demand for some suburban multifamily assets remains strong against rising interest rates. Massachusetts-based real estate investment firm Colony Hills...
TRUMBULL, CT
therealdeal.com

Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families

New York City has picked out the Row NYC hotel in Midtown as one piece of its plan to cope with the growing shelter population and influx of asylum-seekers being bussed from Texas. The city is eyeing moving up to 600 migrant families into the hotel at 700 Eighth Avenue,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo

Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too. Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods. In typical Target...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant

UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
MANHATTAN, NY

Community Policy