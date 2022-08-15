Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
DCA Wants Your Opinion on Hurricane Ida Recovery Plan to Utilize Over $228M in Fed FundsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
therealdeal.com
A “nonsense issue”: Extell Diamond District hotel mired in 18 inch dispute
UPDATED AUG. 18, 11:16 AM: An old guard Diamond District landlord is pulling out every stop to slow Gary Barnett’s planned hotel in the jewelry mecca. His latest move is almost too bizarre to believe. Barnett’s Extell Development plans a 534-key hotel at 32 West 48th Street which, if...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
therealdeal.com
After battle with Becker, gallery owner sells Tribeca pad
A Tribeca apartment at the center of a long-running legal fight between its former tenant and a developer has traded hands. Gallery owner Valerie Dillon sold her condo at 465 Washington Street for $4.5 million to buyers Patrick Egeonu and Olaolu Aganga, according to city property records filed Tuesday. Dillon...
rew-online.com
JEMB Realty Announces Yet Another New Lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s Tallest Office Tower
JEMB Realty Corporation, a family-run real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City, today announced the completion of a new lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s tallest office building. The new tenant will join FXCollaborative, the building’s architect and anchor tenant as well as several other recently announced tenants. This newest lease brings 1 Willoughby Square to nearly 50% leased.
therealdeal.com
Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
A new Brooklyn property from Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group promises to be a learning experience: It’s a hybrid of housing for students and a hotel. The hotel, titled Penny Williamsburg and located at 288 North 8th Street, will offer 102 rooms for Bard Graduate Center students and other scholars, plus 118 for hotel guests.
Manhattan skyscraper is ‘most slender’ in the world
The 60 apartments in the tower range in cost from $18 million to $66 million per unit, and offer 360-degree views of the city.
therealdeal.com
I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
therealdeal.com
Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
The company conference may survive the age of remote work, after all. Flex landlords who run short-term conference and events spaces say they’re seeing an increase in demand from companies that have ditched the office but still need a place to gather for occasional get-togethers and corporate events. “People...
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
therealdeal.com
One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
One Brooklyn Bridge Park swept the borough’s luxury market last week, with condos at the Brooklyn Heights building accounting for the two priciest properties to enter contract. A combined unit, 427/428, went into contract with an asking price of $4.4 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking...
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: We are not blighted
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
therealdeal.com
“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
therealdeal.com
Investors sell Trumbull apartments for $101M, 23% markup from last year
UPDATED Aug. 17, 2022, 10:45 a.m.: A pair of investors sold a Fairfield County apartment complex for $19 million more than they paid for it last year in a sign that demand for some suburban multifamily assets remains strong against rising interest rates. Massachusetts-based real estate investment firm Colony Hills...
NYC demolishing dozens of outdoor dining sheds as city leaders fashion permanent program
The outdoor dining shed at Greenwich Village restaurant Bar Six after it was dragged by a sanitation truck. The rise of the outdoor dining shed has drawn praise and a new set of problems. [ more › ]
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
therealdeal.com
Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families
New York City has picked out the Row NYC hotel in Midtown as one piece of its plan to cope with the growing shelter population and influx of asylum-seekers being bussed from Texas. The city is eyeing moving up to 600 migrant families into the hotel at 700 Eighth Avenue,...
Thrillist
Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo
Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too. Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods. In typical Target...
therealdeal.com
L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant
UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
shelterforce.org
Breaking NYC’s Housing Speculation Cycle
When wealthy investors treat homes like poker chips, it is the tenants who end up paying the most. How do we interrupt the vicious cycle of speculation and displacement?
