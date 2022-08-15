Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Crystal Park, Head of B-to-B Marketing, IBM Watson Advertising
It’s Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?. More and more leaders across industries are coming together to reduce bias in ad technology.
AdWeek
Dentsu's New Service Will Help Brands Build Virtual Influencers
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). As brands dive further into virtual worlds and characters, Dentsu Singapore is launching a...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Northbeam, Omnicom, Recipe & More
Today, we’re celebrating wins across the board for agencies specializing in everything from sports to healthcare to machine learning. See who came out on top in the world of marketing and advertising this week. Babbit Bodner. Atlanta-based communications consultancy Babbit Bodner was chosen as the agency of record for...
AdWeek
Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
WNBC Names New VP of Marketing and Creative Services
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gina Oliva-Pinto has been named vice president of marketing and creative services for New York NBC owned station WNBC. “Gina is a...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
AdWeek
VCCP Appoints Brett Edgar as First CEO of North America
72andSunny’s loss is VCCP Group’s gain, as two former colleagues are reuniting at the New York office of the independent agency. Brett Edgar has been appointed chief executive officer, North America, the first North American CEO for VCCP in its 20-year history. Edgar will be joined by Caroline Grayson, who was named managing director of VCCP’s New York office.
AdWeek
Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings
Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees. In addition to celebrating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Erica Peacock
Erica Peacock is COO at Playbook Media. She has two decades of hands-on experience growing brands from ideas to multimillion-dollar profitable businesses.
AdWeek
What Should Performance Marketers Know Before Testing CTV?
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Last year, the IAB released a report that showed just how much money advertisers are pumping into CTV:...
NFL・
AdWeek
It's Almost 2023—Why Is Bias in Ad Tech Still an Issue?
Next week is Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment and the beginning of women’s right to vote. As a Korean American woman, a mother and a leader in tech, building toward a more fair and equal future for all is not only important to me—it’s personal.
AdWeek
American Beauty Meets Soccer Frenzy in Sports Betting Brand’s ‘Mischievous’ Campaign
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Even as rules around gambling advertising tighten across Europe, sports betting remains a crowded category in the U.K. To stand out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery Sells Its Stake in Britain’s GB News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. As it continues to look for $3 billion in savings, Warner Bros. Discovery is selling its stake in the U.K. news channel, GB News.
AdWeek
If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset
Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
AdWeek
Vice World News Sets Up Shop on Twitch
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Vice World News will become one of the few global news publishers with an...
AdWeek
DISH Media
DISH Media — The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with CTV is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns. More options mean more choices for advertisers, but what questions should they ask to ensure their CTV buys have the most impact?. DISH Media. October 15,...
AdWeek
The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace
Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
AdWeek
Revolt Launches Podcast Network With Suite of New Shows
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Black-owned media company Revolt announced the launch of its own podcast network with a slate of new content on music, lifestyle, business and comedy from Black personalities and perspectives.
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Use the Carhartt Bitmoji Outfits
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. partnered with apparel brand Carhartt to add Carhartt Bitmoji outfits to Snapchat....
AdWeek
Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix’s fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
Comments / 0