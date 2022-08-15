Effective: 2022-08-19 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish, southwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 945 AM CDT At 914 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lacombe, or near Slidell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. Interstate 12 between mile markers 71 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO