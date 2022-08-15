Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arizona, including the following county, Yuma. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Gila River and Fortuna Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fortuna Foothills and Ligurta. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 245 PM MST At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Kaka, or 23 miles northeast of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, southeastern Mayes and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Locust Grove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Locust Grove... Salina Oaks... Rose Leach... Twin Oaks MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 230 PM PDT. * At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Visitor, or 8 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 102. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures up to 96 this afternoon. * WHERE...In Oregon, Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley and Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Northern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 828 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Citronelle, Lucedale, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Calvert, Mount Vernon, McIntosh, Movico, Chestang, Fairford, Sims Chapel, Malcolm, Lambert Grove, Scoutshire Woods, Chastang, Fort Stoddard, Lambert, Bucks, Sidney and Russell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will result in dangerously high waves near the beaches north of Whitehall into early this evening. Wind and waves should become safe by late evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Mobile Inland; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southeastern Washington and south central Clarke Counties through 830 AM CDT At 740 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Deer Park, or 9 miles north of Citronelle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Calvert and McIntosh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Hoopa, Lower Middle Klamath, Trinity, Upper Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hoopa; Lower Middle Klamath; Trinity; Upper Smith Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING...SOME STRIKES MAY BE DRY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 203, 204, 211 and 283 * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph a particular concern for existing fires within the SRF Complex. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 04:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet; West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to mid 90s. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon; Madison; Taylor; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northwestern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Western Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Monticello to 10 miles east of Woodville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Cody, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Fanlew, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Natural Bridge, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City and Econfina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwestern St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish, southwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 945 AM CDT At 914 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lacombe, or near Slidell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. Interstate 12 between mile markers 71 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 855 AM EDT. Forestbrook around 910 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach around 915 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden, Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest just below 23.0 feet this afternoon. The river will then continue a slow fall but remain above flood stage for the next several days. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Tilden 14.0 22.7 Fri 7 am 22.2 20.7 18.8 17.1 15.2
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 855 AM EDT. Forestbrook around 910 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach around 915 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
