ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Gazette

Update: Call for man with gun, pipe bombs led to police response in Schenectady; Found non-credible, police say

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liloo_0hI1GD5z00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY A report of a man with a gun and pipe bombs in Mont Pleasant led to a large police response Monday afternoon, police said.

The report, however, was determined to be non-credible, and possible not originating in the city, police said.

The original call came in at about 12:22 p.m. for a man who allegedly had a gun and had placed two pipe bombs in the area, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The report led police to Webster Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Police blocked off the surrounding area and evacuated several nearby residences for safety, police said.

A city police K9 unit responded and searched the scene with assistance from other agencies, police said.

“After a thorough search and investigation was conducted, the threat was determined to be non-credible and possibly not emanating from the City of Schenectady,” police said in a release.

The source of the call continues to be investigated, police said.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hI1GD5z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HumCM_0hI1GD5z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hI1GD5z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0hI1GD5z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Yn4_0hI1GD5z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0hI1GD5z00

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed Clifton Park woman

Police arrested a 77-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Clifton Park woman. Lawrence Dippold is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting with a death. That’s a felony charge. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released. The accident happened...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Pipe Bombs#Law Enforcement#Schenectady#Mont Pleasant#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
WRGB

"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Hoax Bomb Threat In Schenectady Under Investigation

A 911 call reporting an armed man with pipe bombs in the Capital District was all just a hoax, police said. Officers were called shortly after noon Monday, Aug. 15 following reports of a man who allegedly had a gun and had placed two pipe bombs in Schenectady near Webster Street and 7th Avenue.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
SALEM, NY
WNYT

Pictures show deplorable conditions for animals

Pictures are providing a first look at the horrible conditions for some animals in Fulton County. NewsChannel 13 got pictures taken earlier this month at Kelly’s Haven. Police arrested Sue Kelly, the owner of the place, and charged her with 55 counts of torturing and injuring animals. This was...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
258
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy