Update: Call for man with gun, pipe bombs led to police response in Schenectady; Found non-credible, police say

SCHENECTADY – A report of a man with a gun and pipe bombs in Mont Pleasant led to a large police response Monday afternoon, police said.

The report, however, was determined to be non-credible, and possible not originating in the city, police said.

The original call came in at about 12:22 p.m. for a man who allegedly had a gun and had placed two pipe bombs in the area, police said.

The report led police to Webster Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Police blocked off the surrounding area and evacuated several nearby residences for safety, police said.

A city police K9 unit responded and searched the scene with assistance from other agencies, police said.

“After a thorough search and investigation was conducted, the threat was determined to be non-credible and possibly not emanating from the City of Schenectady,” police said in a release.

The source of the call continues to be investigated, police said.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

