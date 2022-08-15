Read full article on original website
Little proposes full surrender to Reclaim Idaho leftists
Idaho has a $2 billion surplus. That means the state collected $2 billion more in taxes than it needs, so a special session to return the majority to taxpayers ought to be an easy, warmly-received decision. Unfortunately, it now appears that aggressive tax relief is not Gov. Brad...
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. Posted in:. Places:. 23:05. 23:05. 22:18. 22:02. Senior Bowl director compares this Boise State safety to member of...
Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer plot
ED WHITE An FBI agent says anti-government extremists stopped at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride to continue planning a kidnapping in 2020. The government alleges that destroying the bridge was part of a scheme to get Whitmer....
Sader joins COMPASS
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region's budget of federally funded transportation projects,...
Dept. of Labor report: Idaho needs more entry-level homes
It's obvious by now that runaway prices for housing is an issue for labor when housing becomes too expensive. If workers can't afford to live near available jobs, the negative effects on the ability to hire can harm local business. The Idaho Department of Labor (DOL) published a report...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like...
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 86,102 acres - nearly 135 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho
Whether it's high school students, college students or just folks looking for a change of scenery, thousands of people are Googling questions about Idaho every single day. Continue reading...
UPDATE: Endangered missing person alert canceled, 80-year-old found safe
UPDATE: The endangered missing person alert for a 80-year-old is canceled and the man has been found safe.Original: Idaho State Police issues an endangered missing person alert for an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's who is possibly trying to drive to California or South Carolina.... Posted in:. Tags:. 23:05. 23:05. 21:50.
