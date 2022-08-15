Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO