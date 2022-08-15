ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Dinner (in the Fields) is (almost) served

Dinner in the Fields, the annual Leadership Clinton farm-to-fork ticketed fundraiser, is just about ready to serve attendees Saturday at the newly constructed Nutrien Ag Solutions facility outside Wilmington. In the photos, Brittany Rhoads and Ashley Rose work during set-up on Friday, as does Jonathan McKay.
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington Kiwanis, Clinton County Youth Council team for kids’ swim lessons at Sabina pool

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently completed their first session of summer swim lessons at the Sabina Community Pool. There were 57 participants in total from ages 4-14. Students participated in 12 small group lessons over a six week period, focusing on beginner and intermediate swim skills. Lessons were supported by a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation.
WILMINGTON, OH
Kiwanis, Hairway 2 Heaven team up for service project

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently coordinated a service project — with Hairway 2 Heaven on Rombach Avenue — to give children being served by Clinton County JFS haircuts in preparation for going back to school. Kiwanians also provided needed school supplies. Family members with Hairway 2 Heaven provided face painting for the children. Pictured are Maison Fenner, Wendy Smith, Marinda Shoemaker, Ashley Leach, Jorgia Smith and Katie Kingery with Hairway 2 Heaven, along with Kiwanis members Julie Garnai and Nancy Rudduck. Not pictured is Marty Jones.
WILMINGTON, OH
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Your Father’s Kitchen hosts monthly veterans event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Every fourth Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington will be extending a hand to rural veterans in the area. Your Father’s Kitchen (YFK) is hosting the monthly “Reaching Rural Veterans” events in partnership with Purdue University. A part of Sugartree Ministries in downtown Wilmington, Your Father’s Kitchen is located at 180 East Main Street.
WILMINGTON, OH
First-day school smiles

Many students in Clinton County returned to school on Wednesday, with some Clinton-Massie Elementary students returning on Thursday or Friday, and Blanchester’s preschool/kindergarten students starting next Wednesday, as are Wilmington Christian Academy students. Thank you again to our readers, who posted over 250 first-day photos on the News Journal Facebook page. Among those are: left, Clinton-Massie fourth-grader Emmitt and second-grader Chloe; and, right, Wilmington kindergarten student Za’rya and second-grader Lexus.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Wilmington tops East Clinton at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Wilmington defeated East Clinton 170 to 194 Thursday in a non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club. Dylan Cole and Tommy Halloran led the Hurricane by shooting 40s. Also for WHS, Braydon Black and Landon Mellinger both carded 45s while Devon Snyder shot 46...
WILMINGTON, OH
Picture perfect: First day of school for many

Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.
WILMINGTON, OH
CHURCH BRIEFS

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Lots of available land in Clinton County, but for some projects, a too-lean infrastructure

WILMINGTON — Too little infrastructure as the biggest initial challenge to job creation in Clinton County was a theme at the latest meeting of the Port Authority board. David Lotterer, who provides leasing services for the Port Authority and is vice president at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he and his economic development cohorts here turn down more JobsOhio leads because of insufficient infrastructure — power, gas, sewer, water — than for any other reason.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
First-year students descend on Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — First-year freshmen and transfer students started their Wilmington College experience Thursday as they moved into residence halls and commenced with the orientation program for WC’s newest students. Classes start Monday. College officials and members of sports teams and student organizations greeted new students and families as...
WILMINGTON, OH
‘Farmers market boutique’ open in Greenfield

Downtown Greenfield welcomed another new business recently and it’s located at 228 Jefferson St. in Posey Plaza, the town’s new retail incubator space. Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider calls a “farmers market boutique.” At the shop you will find things like honey, infused honey, jams, jellies, maple syrup, barbecue rubs, candied nuts, smoke salts, soaps, and even beard balms, lip balms and oils.
GREENFIELD, OH
Week 1 Preview: Wilmington at Ross

First-year Hurricane head coach Ryan Evans is very pointed when he says what has to improve for his Wilmington High School football team. Consistency, discipline, fundamentals. Come Friday night in Hamilton County when Wilmington visits Ross, Evans and Co. will find out just how those facets of the game stack...
WILMINGTON, OH
East Clinton Schools may bring a nurse practitioner on-site

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton school district is considering having a nurse practitioner available in its buildings two days a week all day. In brief, a nurse practitioner is a nurse who can diagnose and treat acute conditions without the direct supervision of a doctor, can write prescriptions, and is authorized to order diagnostic tests like X-rays or lab work.
LEES CREEK, OH
EMT/firefighter given ‘Saved by the Helmet’ award by Motorcycle Ohio at OSHP-Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The survivor of a motorcycle accident was recognized for practicing safety measures that saved his life. At the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post on Wednesday, Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville was presented with the “Saved by the Helmet” award by Motorcycle Ohio. The award is given to survivors of serious crashes who were wearing a helmet.
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington Police Department receives $194,759 grant

The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is one of 21 local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to receive funds announced Thursday with the overarching goal of helping them strategically combat violence in their communities. Wilmington Police Department was awarded $194,759 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Mike...
WILMINGTON, OH
Lady Hurricane post win over Blue Lions

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington didn’t have the match medalist but easily defeated Washington 214 to 250 Thursday in a non-league girls golf match at the Greens of Fayette County. “These ladies keep improving every week,” coach Chad Fields said. “Their hard work is starting to show.”
WILMINGTON, OH
11 local nonprofits receive LEGACY Funds totaling nearly $436K

Nearly $436,000 in grant funding will be distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation. Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Investiture ceremony held for SSCC president

HILLSBORO — The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday, August 15 in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the Central Campus in Hillsboro. Dr. Nicole Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022 following Dr. Kevin Boys who...
HILLSBORO, OH

