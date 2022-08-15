ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

spotonidaho.com

Little proposes full surrender to Reclaim Idaho leftists

Idaho has a $2 billion surplus. That means the state collected $2 billion more in taxes than it needs, so a special session to return the majority to taxpayers ought to be an easy, warmly-received decision. Unfortunately, it now appears that aggressive tax relief is not Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Megan Degenfelder defeated incumbent Brian Schroeder...
WYOMING STATE
spotonidaho.com

Special Session still being considered

A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. As we reported on KBOI, Governor Little appeared to lay the groundwork for taking action on the surplus. Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Gov. Little's address to Idaho business

Gov. Brad Little gave an upbeat portrayal of the business climate in Idaho on Aug. 17 at the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce's annual governor's address to the business community. Most of the talk concentrated on what the governor called his "trifecta: record investment in education,...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

The Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative

The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today's Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State's public school system. As recent as August 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the State to get out of the "education...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer plot

ED WHITE An FBI agent says anti-government extremists stopped at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride to continue planning a kidnapping in 2020. The government alleges that destroying the bridge was part of a scheme to get Whitmer....
MICHIGAN STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idahoans to see 12-percent lower health insurance costs with approval of key waiver

The U.S Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury approved this week Idaho's application for a Section 1332 State Innovation waiver. The state submitted the application to increase affordability of individual health insurance in Idaho. The waiver...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors

A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data Exchange to keep operating...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Head of Oregon's troubled public defense system is fired

The head of Oregon's public defenders' office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon's unique public defense...
OREGON STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service....
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 86,102 acres - nearly 135 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE

