thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Idaho8.com
Little League World Series player was minutes from death after a fall, dad says. He soon awoke and asked if he could play in today’s game
After just this week fracturing his skull in a fall from a bunk bed, Easton “Tank” Oliverson understandably will miss his team’s opening game Friday at the Little League World Series. But, oh, did that 12-year-old still want to play. “When he asked what day it was...
Former Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen joins ESPN as analyst
Former Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen has joined ESPN as a studio analyst for this college football season, the network announced Friday. Mullen will be on ESPN2 on Saturdays this fall alongside anchor Kevin Connors and analyst Sam Acho. He’s also scheduled to appear on ESPN on Thursday and Friday nights.
Idaho8.com
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Skyline Grizzlies
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The final edition of the Sports Line High School Football Preview Series in 2022 features the Skyline Grizzlies, a team trying to continue its legacy of winning. The back-to-back 4A state champions seek their first-ever three-peat, and the key for Head Coach Scott Berger's squad...
