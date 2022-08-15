Read full article on original website
Related
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dr. David Coker Addresses Rotary about the Educating of Juvenile Offenders
(Above) On Mon., Aug. 15, Dr. David Coker met with the Danville Noon Rotary to discuss his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. Dr. Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shown here with Dr. Coker to thank him for his presentation is the day’s Sergeant-at-Arms Carly Goodwin.
Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets. Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chambanamoms.com
Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana
One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Third Annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY Begins 106 Mile Journey at 11 AM Saturday
A couple weekends back, we had a motorcycle ride for homeless Veterans. And now this coming Saturday August 20th, it’s the 3rd annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY, a 106 mile ride from Danville, into the back roads of Indiana, and back; for the Step Recovery Center and those who have dealt with recovering from addiction. Wendy Lambert talked about this a couple weeks ago on Laura Williams’ Community Connection program on 1490 WDAN. And as Lambert reminds us again this week, the Step Recovery Center has their their new location at 2500 Georgetown Road in Danville. She says this ride is also in memory those who fought the battle against addiction, and didn’t make it. She says the Step Recovery Center is waiting for the arrival of a grant they’ve been rewarded, and just keeping their eyes on this mission of helping all people live better lives.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Crows Emporium Cuts the Ribbon at 3805 N Vermilion in Danville
Saturday afternoon, August 13th, the Three Crows Emporium celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3805 N. Vermilion. Three Crows is a one stop shop for one-of-a-kind and unique metaphysical items. Products range from simple to advance; and the place to recharge, stock up, and support local artists and vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
WAND TV
Immanuel House in Danville open for homeless families
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families. The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete. President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A Call to Reinstate Women’s Volleyball at DACC
Danville Area Community College begins fall semester classes on Monday, August 22nd. And during Thursday evening’s DACC Board of Trustees meeting there was a group wanting DACC to add some students. Volleyball playing students. A combination of about 15 area coaches, high school players, and parents pleaded the case for DACC to reinstate the program that was dropped about seven years ago. Leading the way, Salt Fork High School and State Line Volleyball Club coach Emily Franklin.
WAND TV
Wishes on Wheels benefit in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wishes on Wheels in Champaign is granting another wish this weekend. On Saturday they are hosting a benefit for 5-year-old Elizabeth Eades. She made a wish to go to Disney World, and Wishes on Wheels is making it happen. “Her wish is to go to Disney....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chambanamoms.com
Celebrating the First Day of School in Champaign-Urbana
We have some ideas on ways to commemorate, honor and celebrate the first day back to school. Traditions big and small, we share how we celebrate the first day back to school with our families as you consider how you might punctuate the end of summer. The first day of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Thunder on the Vermilion at Gao Grotto Returns with New Group of Boat Racers
The Thunder on the Vermilion boat races at the Gao Grotto are back this weekend. And the Grotto’s Buddy Freed says a different group of racers will be here this time around. Freed says the Marine Racing Club stopped by last spring and liked what they saw. AUDIO: We...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
U of I graduate finishes 35-year journey to get dream degree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It took him 35 years, but Christopher Young finally received his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois in May. The 53-year-old Navy veteran and and former Champaign Police officer said he has been interested in space since a young age. “I blame Star Trek. Scotty was an […]
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
City of Champaign names new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years without one, the City of Champaign has a permanent Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday that she has appointed Khalil Zaied to the position. Zaied’s first day with the City of Champaign will be October 17. “I am both grateful […]
smilepolitely.com
To play or not to play at McKinley Field
Evidence of the fruits of the 2016 Unit 4 referendum are visible all over town, most recently in the form of a big, bright new International Prep Academy, and a host of completed renovations at Champaign Central High School. But the current talk of the town is McKinley Field, which was transformed from the home of Central baseball to a renovated sports facility for soccer, track and field, freshman and JV football games, and varsity football practice. At the time, there was no plan to host varsity games there. A 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the City of Champaign and the school district solidified this.
Comments / 1