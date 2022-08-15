Read full article on original website
3d ago
3.5 years after the people voted for it.....still unjust laws and regulations tho..nothing to see here.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
