Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest man hiding in attic on active warrants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lance Edward Martin, 32, was arrested early this morning after he was found hiding in his attic when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at his residence. At 11:52 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve warrants in Verdant Cove Apartments on Martin...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD arrests two armed carjacking suspects after vehicle chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking in Southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. Officers say two people were arrested on Southeast Second Avenue. It comes after the suspects held a person at gunpoint in the 1300 block of East University Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested in 2021 road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, was arrested last night on a sworn complaint filed following a road rage incident on the I-75 exit ramp at Archer Road at about 2:00 a.m. on November 26, 2021. The sworn complaint alleges that Davis was driving Desiree Mitchell’s car...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun. Deputies at the school received...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

