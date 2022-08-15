Arkansas man arrested for attempted murder after weekend shooting that left teen hospitalized

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.

According to a report from the Springdale Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the George Park area at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13. When officers arrived they found several spent shell casings just south of George Park on Hylton Road.

Officers were also advised that a residence on Butterfly Avenue had been struck by some gunfire. There was no victim or suspect located at the scene when officers arrived and no injuries were reported to anyone inside the residence.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. the Springdale Police Department received a call from a local hospital advising them that they were treating a 15-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his knee. Detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim, who identified the suspect as Jamie “Jimmy” Castro-Trujillo, 18.

Detectives with the Springdale Police Department were able to locate Jamie Castro-Trujillo at his apartment in Springdale. The Springdale SWAT team was called in and Castro-Trujillo was arrested without incident.

The suspect was transported to the Washington County Detention Center for processing and is being held there on a $250,000 bond. Castro-Trujillo is being charged with attempted capital murder and terroristic act, both felonies.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.