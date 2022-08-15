Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Frey's police budget draws praise from group that sued over staffing
MINNEAPOLIS — A group that sued the City of Minneapolis over inadequate police staffing has high praise for Mayor Jacob Frey's public safety budget plan. They say it's a big step towards achieving the goal of their lawsuit. "We think Mayor Frey is implementing the victory we got June...
‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September
At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
fox9.com
Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’
Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black businesses face concerns over community safety and crime
Black businesses are the bedrock of our community. In Minneapolis, Black business owners find themselves frontline responders in issues of crime and community safety. Some business owners have developed effective strategies to respond to these issues. The city of Minneapolis also offers support through its Office of Violence Prevention. It...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
Minneapolis man on a mission to recycle lumber
MINNEAPOLIS — "Some of the things I make are with old junk bike parts," Jeremy Marshik said from his garage. His garage is often his space for creating recycled items out of materials that would otherwise be thrown away. And his south Minneapolis neighborhood is taking notice. "At Patrick's...
New Prague presses USPS for new post office
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Leaders in the southern Minnesota city of New Prague are growing increasingly frustrated with the condition of their local post office, and even more flustered that they can't get a meeting with USPS officials. Mayor Duane Jirik told KARE that he's spent two years just...
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
After an MPD less-lethal round took her eye in 2020, journalist invests part of her settlement into community
MINNEAPOLIS – A permanent injury from the 2020 riots landed a journalist with a big payment from the city of Minneapolis, but she's not keeping the settlement for herself.Linda Tirado, a freelance journalist from Tennessee, uses a walker because she gets dizzy spells ever since an officer's less-lethal round hit her in the eye.She was in Minneapolis in 2020 to cover the civil unrest. This spring, she was awarded $600,000 from the city in a settlement."I did the math, realized that every resident of Minneapolis has given me $1.46, and I pledged 20 percent back to the community," Tirado said.Tirado...
State fair reaches law enforcement hiring goal after initial recruiting concerns
Just weeks after the Minnesota State Fair requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office over concerns they wouldn't have enough officers for the 2022 fair, organizers say they've reached their law enforcement recruiting goal. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has secured 200 officers for the fair, which runs...
ccxmedia.org
Now Hiring in Brooklyn Center
The City of Brooklyn Center is hiring! Brooklyn Center has a wide variety of positions open at any time. Full-time, part-time, or seasonal job, there’s probably something for you, and they make it easy for you to see what jobs are open. Cards are available at City Hall that have a QR code on the back that can be scanned, and will then show what jobs you can apply for. You can also find out about job opportunities in Brooklyn Center by going to http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us, and under Our City, clicking Employment.
Local school districts working to retain, hire teachers to alleviate shortage
MINNEAPOLIS — With the new school year fast approaching, school districts are scrambling to fill positions. "Currently, we have 52 openings for teachers, 22 of which are special education teachers," said Kelly Wilson with Education Minnesota. Kelly Wilson -- Education Minnesota's Osseo president -- says there have always been...
MN Cup announces 27 finalists ready to innovate in their industries
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management named 27 finalists in the MN Cup. The annual competition allows startups and small businesses with innovative ideas an opportunity to compete for up to $75,000 in seed capital. The champion in each of nine divisions...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
fox9.com
Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
