Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September

At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’

Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black businesses face concerns over community safety and crime

Black businesses are the bedrock of our community. In Minneapolis, Black business owners find themselves frontline responders in issues of crime and community safety. Some business owners have developed effective strategies to respond to these issues. The city of Minneapolis also offers support through its Office of Violence Prevention. It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses

KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
CBS Minnesota

How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis man on a mission to recycle lumber

MINNEAPOLIS — "Some of the things I make are with old junk bike parts," Jeremy Marshik said from his garage. His garage is often his space for creating recycled items out of materials that would otherwise be thrown away. And his south Minneapolis neighborhood is taking notice. "At Patrick's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Jacob Frey
KARE 11

New Prague presses USPS for new post office

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Leaders in the southern Minnesota city of New Prague are growing increasingly frustrated with the condition of their local post office, and even more flustered that they can't get a meeting with USPS officials. Mayor Duane Jirik told KARE that he's spent two years just...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Bring Me The News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated

White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After an MPD less-lethal round took her eye in 2020, journalist invests part of her settlement into community

MINNEAPOLIS – A permanent injury from the 2020 riots landed a journalist with a big payment from the city of Minneapolis, but she's not keeping the settlement for herself.Linda Tirado, a freelance journalist from Tennessee, uses a walker because she gets dizzy spells ever since an officer's less-lethal round hit her in the eye.She was in Minneapolis in 2020 to cover the civil unrest. This spring, she was awarded $600,000 from the city in a settlement."I did the math, realized that every resident of Minneapolis has given me $1.46, and I pledged 20 percent back to the community," Tirado said.Tirado...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Now Hiring in Brooklyn Center

The City of Brooklyn Center is hiring! Brooklyn Center has a wide variety of positions open at any time. Full-time, part-time, or seasonal job, there’s probably something for you, and they make it easy for you to see what jobs are open. Cards are available at City Hall that have a QR code on the back that can be scanned, and will then show what jobs you can apply for. You can also find out about job opportunities in Brooklyn Center by going to http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us, and under Our City, clicking Employment.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
