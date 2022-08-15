ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Monday that Ken May has been named corporate vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award

ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award. This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

WP Engine Doubles Down on WordPress Technology Innovation Expanding Product & Technology Leadership Team with New CPO and CTO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced exciting changes to its executive leadership team. Proven product and innovation leader Ezinne Udezue has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, leading product strategy and management across the company’s WordPress technology brands and developer solutions. Ramadass Prabhakar, who has served as SVP of Global Engineering for the past two years, has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s engineering and technology focus. Jason Cohen, WP Engine’s founder, has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on the intersection of technology innovation and company strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005101/en/ Ezinne Udezue (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
freightwaves.com

Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO

Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure

It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M

OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life

But for those who use Zoom, Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or something else, you’ll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps — larger team meetings — is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Mitchell
TechCrunch

Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems

This undisclosed investment is Google’s third from the $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at the continent’s early- and growth-stage startups, which the company CEO Sundar Pichai announced last October. The fund is part of Google’s plan to invest $1 billion in “tech-led initiatives” over the next five years. The news also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development center on the continent, in Nairobi, Kenya, the city where Lori Systems first launched.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

OptionMetrics Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is announcing it has added Diarmuid Kelleher as Chief Financial Officer and Moti Mizrahi as Vice President, Product & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005560/en/ Diarmuid Kelleher joins OptionMetrics as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO he will work closely with the CEO at the options database and analytics provider on short- and long-term financial planning and maximizing revenues; measuring productivity, assessing market expansion strategies, and evaluating partnerships. Most recently Kelleher was VP, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Business Industry#P T International#Solve President#Lms Bearings#Cfo Mitchell#Audax Private Equity#Cio#Coo#Sst Bearing Corp Of#Masterdrive
pymnts

Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective

The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
freightwaves.com

Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability

As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
nddist.com

ABB to Acquire Siemens Motor Business

ABB announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, the acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales and management team. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit

It’s a perilous time for companies considering major expenditures. Between a stubborn virus, a war in Europe, inflation unlike anything seen in decades, and the risk that efforts to quash it will lead to a recession, companies could be forgiven for sitting on their hands. Although recent data suggests...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Bacardi Limited Welcomes Consumer Goods Executive Dave Ingram to Lead Operations

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, today announces the appointment of Dave Ingram as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Dave brings 30 years of supply chain and strategic sourcing experience to Bacardi where he will lead the end-to-end supply chain experience -- from achieving our goal of sustainably sourcing key ingredients, to leading operations sites across the globe, to managing a robust supply chain track that brings products to shelves and consumers’ hands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005218/en/ Bacardi Limited announces the appointment of Dave Ingram as Chief Supply Chain Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy