nddist.com
Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer
AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Monday that Ken May has been named corporate vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the...
nddist.com
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award. This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.
Top finance execs often self-sabotage their success. A coach to top CFOs explains how to avoid it
Edith Hamilton, CFO executive coach, founder NEXT New Growth. Hamilton offers lessons for newly minted CFOs and those who “made some mistakes they’d rather not repeat.”. Good morning. Kevin Kelleher filling in here for Sheryl today. Edith Hamilton was having breakfast with a coaching client at the bottom...
WP Engine Doubles Down on WordPress Technology Innovation Expanding Product & Technology Leadership Team with New CPO and CTO
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced exciting changes to its executive leadership team. Proven product and innovation leader Ezinne Udezue has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, leading product strategy and management across the company’s WordPress technology brands and developer solutions. Ramadass Prabhakar, who has served as SVP of Global Engineering for the past two years, has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s engineering and technology focus. Jason Cohen, WP Engine’s founder, has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on the intersection of technology innovation and company strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005101/en/ Ezinne Udezue (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO
Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
TechCrunch
Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure
It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
nddist.com
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45...
TechCrunch
Venue raises $4M from Accel and the CEOs of Slack, Remote and SquareSpace to give teamwide video meetings a new breath of life
But for those who use Zoom, Google’s Meet, Microsoft’s Teams or something else, you’ll know that they still lack in certain scenarios. Today a startup called Venue, built to plug one of those gaps — larger team meetings — is setting out its stall to compete, with a video conferencing platform that brings in a host of personalization and other features from consumer communication apps to make it more engaging. These include emoji bursts, the ability to set background music and backgrounds, easy tools to share videos and other media, gifs and multifunctional control panels that mimic those that appear in streaming platforms like Twitch.
TechCrunch
Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems
This undisclosed investment is Google’s third from the $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at the continent’s early- and growth-stage startups, which the company CEO Sundar Pichai announced last October. The fund is part of Google’s plan to invest $1 billion in “tech-led initiatives” over the next five years. The news also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development center on the continent, in Nairobi, Kenya, the city where Lori Systems first launched.
nddist.com
Amazon Built a Successful AI-Powered Sales Approach that Distributors Can Use
People went online to do more day-to-day activities when the world shut down in 2020 due to the global pandemic. As a result, e-commerce exploded. It’s no surprise that the pandemic also accelerated Amazon’s growth, and it is now the world’s largest retailer outside of China. In...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Dasera Hits New Growth Milestones and Announces New Major Release
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005167/en/ Dasera Crater Lake 5.0 (Graphic: Business Wire)
OptionMetrics Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is announcing it has added Diarmuid Kelleher as Chief Financial Officer and Moti Mizrahi as Vice President, Product & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005560/en/ Diarmuid Kelleher joins OptionMetrics as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO he will work closely with the CEO at the options database and analytics provider on short- and long-term financial planning and maximizing revenues; measuring productivity, assessing market expansion strategies, and evaluating partnerships. Most recently Kelleher was VP, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective
The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
freightwaves.com
Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability
As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
PwC believes hybrid work is doable: 'One size doesn't fit all'
PricewaterhouseCoopers disagrees with Jamie Dimon and Malcolm Gladwell and embraces hybrid work because it lets employees and leaders be "more agile."
nddist.com
ABB to Acquire Siemens Motor Business
ABB announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, the acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales and management team. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.
nddist.com
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
It’s a perilous time for companies considering major expenditures. Between a stubborn virus, a war in Europe, inflation unlike anything seen in decades, and the risk that efforts to quash it will lead to a recession, companies could be forgiven for sitting on their hands. Although recent data suggests...
Bacardi Limited Welcomes Consumer Goods Executive Dave Ingram to Lead Operations
HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, today announces the appointment of Dave Ingram as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Dave brings 30 years of supply chain and strategic sourcing experience to Bacardi where he will lead the end-to-end supply chain experience -- from achieving our goal of sustainably sourcing key ingredients, to leading operations sites across the globe, to managing a robust supply chain track that brings products to shelves and consumers’ hands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005218/en/ Bacardi Limited announces the appointment of Dave Ingram as Chief Supply Chain Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
