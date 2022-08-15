Read full article on original website
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and […]
Kiwanis Club Hears Briefing On Food Depot
Santa Fe Food Depot’s Director of Development Kira Howard addresses local Kiwanis Club. Courtesy photo. Kira Howard, Director of Development for the Food Depot, based in Santa Fe, gave a presentation to Los Alamos Kiwanis August 19 on the goals and accomplishments of the organization. The Depot is 20...
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass. “This I […]
Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Albuquerque city council voted this week to place a moratorium on sanctioned homeless camps, one neighborhood is still fighting to keep a camp out of their area. The city approved plans to put a sanctioned homeless camp here. But, with the new moratorium, it’s unclear what will happen next. The […]
LANL Emergency Response Training Center Creates Realistic Training Scenarios To Simulate Almost Any Event
LANL Emergency Response Technician Jason Martinez, a Los Alamos High School alumnus, rates the performance of a HazMat team during the recent HazMat Challenge at the LANL Emergency Response Training Facility at TA-49. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The HazMat team from the 64th WMD-CST, NM Army National Guard from...
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
Taos Municipal Schools to be remote for Friday amid threats
TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will be learning remote on Friday amid threats to student and staff safety. The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page. "Our executive team received notice of a possible threat to students and safety," the statement on Facebook said. Both students...
City to bring namesake submarine home
ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
Punitive Water Rates: Thinking Of The Children
I appreciate my old friend David Izraelevitz’s attempt to legitimize the County’s punitive water rates (https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/08/16/councilor-david-izraelevitz-water-rates-cost-recovery-and-fairness/?) in quantitative terms that our math-minded residents can appreciate. However, it does not take a rocket scientist to see through his argument. Most of us understand rate increases of 6.3% and 27.1%...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep
City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
Los Alamos Youth Mountain Bikers Compete At Oak Flats
Los Alamos youth cyclists and coaches warmed up in the parking lot before the Oak Flats Mountain Bike race early Sunday morning. Quanah Moseley, Mila Moseley, Paul Allen, Morgan Allen, Chris McLean, James Tyldesley, Jim Tyldesley, Ian McLean, Cullen McLean, Calvin Grow, and Mary Grow (left to right). Courtesy photo.
City of Albuquerque closes Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced the closure of Coronado Park. The announcement was made at the park at 4 p.m. The city put up fencing to block off the now empty park grounds. The city also provided services to those in need at the park. There were...
New Mexico campus dorms see a jump in price
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there. Here...
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
Albuquerque City Council passes bill preventing more applications for 'safe outdoor spaces'
The Albuquerque city council voted to pass the moratorium on issuing new permits for sanctioned homeless camps. They're calling them safe outdoor spaces. The first was approved earlier this month at a lot on Menaul near I-25. The moratorium passed with a 6 to 3 vote. In June Albuquerque city...
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
