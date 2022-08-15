16 and older: Join poet Larry LaVerdure and naturalist Martin Ogle as we immerse in a sunset from the Kneebone Open Space grassland in Lafayette. We will explore how poetry captures the effect of change, and take prompts from the setting sun and the flora and fauna around us as we experience the transition from day to night. We will share poetry and Martin will speak to the environmental flux and the natural history of the space. Please bring your own writing tools and paper, light-weight portable seating, water bottles, sunscreen, bug repellent and a willingness to be awed by nature. Some cool tea will be provided.

LAFAYETTE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO