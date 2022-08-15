ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silt, CO

kdnk.org

Fired Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Andrew Travers details Soviet-billionaire controversy in The Atlantic Magazine

The drama continues to churn around The Aspen Times. Publications including the Atlantic Magazine and New York Times have carried features over the last week detailing declining morale, loss of staff, and self-censorship since Ogden Newspapers purchased the Aspen Times’ parent company in November 2021. The primary issue? New ownership’s directives not to publish articles about Soviet-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who purchased a one-acre parcel at the base of Aspen Mountain for $76 million in early March.
ASPEN, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

A small mountain town takes a big step

What to make of Crested Butte’s ban of natural gas. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Silt, CO
Silt, CO
Aspen Daily News

Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project

An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
MARBLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO

