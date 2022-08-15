Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
kdnk.org
Fired Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Andrew Travers details Soviet-billionaire controversy in The Atlantic Magazine
The drama continues to churn around The Aspen Times. Publications including the Atlantic Magazine and New York Times have carried features over the last week detailing declining morale, loss of staff, and self-censorship since Ogden Newspapers purchased the Aspen Times’ parent company in November 2021. The primary issue? New ownership’s directives not to publish articles about Soviet-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who purchased a one-acre parcel at the base of Aspen Mountain for $76 million in early March.
Do You Have What It Takes to Win the Lauren and Jayson Boebert Boil Over Decathlon?
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In the tradition of George Jones, the Palins, and all those people J.D. Vance wrote about, Lauren Boebert—the Trump-loving, gun-packing firebrand...
arkvalleyvoice.com
A small mountain town takes a big step
What to make of Crested Butte’s ban of natural gas. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
nbc11news.com
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a release from the GJPD, Gretta Godfrey, a 64-year-old resident of Grand Junction, called the police to report...
5280.com
Trains, Pontoons & Hot Air Balloons: Hitch a Ride to Colorado’s Backcountry
Hiking, biking, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, paddleboarding, trail running…sure, these are all terrific ways to explore Colorado’s wild places. They’re also terrific ways to wear yourself, and your joints, ragged. What if there were an easier way to get out there? What if you could catch a ride into the backcountry?
Aspen Daily News
Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project
An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
KJCT8
Upcoming and ongoing construction projects affecting traffic for the week of August 21
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has released it’s weekly report on upcoming construction that may affect traffic through next week. Some projects are ongoing from this week. 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project - City of Grand Junction. G Road is now...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
