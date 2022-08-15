Read full article on original website
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
CJ Stroud Has Scary News For Ohio State's Opponents
C.J. Stroud figuratively took off running in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud accumulated 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns through the air. Yet if there's any criticism to make of his stellar campaign, he never looked to make any plays with his legs.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Gene Smith have differing opinions on players sharing new Big Ten media rights money
On Thursday morning, the Big Ten officially announced its new media right deal, a seven-year agreement with FOX, CBS and NBC that begins in 2023 and will also see Big Ten games streamed on Parmamount+ and Peacock. According to reports, the total value of the deal between all of the television partners is more than $8 billion.
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles
The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
O-lineman Josh Padilla discusses transition to center at Ohio State, future with Buckeyes and more
Bucknuts has a video interview with Ohio State offensive line commitment Joshua Padilla after his senior season opening game on Thursday night.
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
Eleven Warriors
Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage
This is not the most hotly-anticipated Ohio State football season ever. Reader, you and I can be the heroes America desperately needs. We can be the ones who reign in the hyperbole plague holding America hostage, going back to whenever it was the Takes industry decided nothing could be ordinary anymore.
High school football team in Perry County set to open season at new stadium
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — To say that last season's Crooksville varsity football season was challenging is an understatement. Not only did the team play all of its games on the road, but it also didn't win a single game going 0-9. The struggles began before the season started. A power...
WSYX ABC6
249 new members announced for 145th Ohio State University Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.
Delaware, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Pleasant football team will have a game with Buckeye Valley High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
columbusmonthly.com
Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album
Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
iheart.com
Hilliard teenager up for best Mullet in America
The mullet - the incredible mullet; has been glorified and vilified for decades. I believe Morgan Wallen made it cool again, but this kid from Hilliard has taken it to a whole new level. Fisher Monds, a teenager in Hilliard, is a finalist in the “USA Mullet Champ Teen Division.”...
WSAZ
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
