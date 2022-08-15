Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS, Ohio — LDR Growth Partners announced the acquisition of the businesses of Cincinnati Radiator Inc. and Ohio Heat Transfer Ltd. in a private transaction closed Aug. 1. CRI and OHT are both U.S.-based, leading manufacturers of heavy-duty heat exchangers, radiators, and related air, oil, and hydraulic...
Bluegrass Supply Chain Announces $25M Expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that third-party logistics provider Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC will locate a new operation in Warren County. The $25 million investment would create 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and...
