Jersey Shore, PA

Newswatch 16

Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-80 WB in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

UPDATE, 3:30 3:30 p.m.: I-80 WB remains closed in Turbot Twp. The backlog has been cleared and westbound traffic continues to be detoured using I-180 west and Route 220 south. This is a corrected detour from original PennDOT press release. -- Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to PennDOT. Westbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180 west to Route 220 north. The roadway is expected to be closed until early evening, according to PennDOT. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nescopeck fire clean up process begins

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As state police continue their investigation into a fire that killed 10 people in Nescopeck on Friday, August 5, crews have begun removing the debris from the fire. Eyewitness News stood where 10 people lost their lives, neighbors saying that even though the debris is gone. It will stay in […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township

Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Travel Maven

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
ELYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

I-80 West Shut Down, Gas Tanker on its Side

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – PennDOT is shutting down a portion of I-80 westbound in the Valley after a gastanker truck overturned onto its side. According to emergency communications, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Wednesday along I-80 west at mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Communications say I-80 west is shutting down in that area and traffic is being using I-108 west and Route 220 south. The roadway is expected to be closed until early evening.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic: What to expect as State College prepares for PSU move-in

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As another semester is nearing at Penn State University, State College is bracing for the large number of new and returning students to campus. The State College Police Department issued a high traffic alert Wednesday warning residents of traffic delays and lane restrictions on area roadways during the move-in which […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Winfield Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured in an accident that happened Thursday morning in Winfield Township. The two vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Winfield Road. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but dispatchers say everyone was out of...
WINFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway

A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

