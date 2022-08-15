ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Cineworld shares plummet more than 60% on bankruptcy reports

LONDON — Shares of British cinema chain Cineworld Group plunged Friday on reports that it is preparing to file for bankruptcy after failing to entice viewers back to movie theatres following a pandemic lull. The stock was down around 63% in mid-afternoon trade in London, up just slightly from...
David Zaslav
The Verge

Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top

Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
CNBC

Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' begins a new era of streaming for the NFL

Amazon paid $1 billion for the rights to be the exclusive provider of "Thursday Night Football." The company has developed new statistics technology and other broadcast features it hopes will delight fans. About 80 million U.S. Prime Video subscribers watched the app at least once in the last year. To...
