In Entertainment: Stolen Oscar, Tom Holland Social Media Break & RIP Anne Heche

Related
In Entertainment: Ezra Miller Enters Treatment, an Apology for the 1973 Oscars & more
Today on Between Bells, Baker Machado and Hena Doba break down the trending stories in entertainment including Ezra Miller, the embattled "The Flash" star, who is seeking treatment for their mental health and a long overdue apology to Sacheen Lightfeather for the 1973 Oscars.
In Entertainment: Jonah Hill's Mental Health, 'Lord of the Rings' Sold & James Bond Hunt
Jonah Hill & Mental HealthJonah Hill is gearing up for the release of his mental health-centered documentary called Stutz but doesn't expect to see him on any promotional runs. Hill said he won't be promoting the doc or any of his upcoming films as he seeks to protect his mental health. He's the latest celeb to publicly address these struggles. In a statement given to Deadline, Hill said, in part, "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances...
In Entertainment: Adele Vegas Residency, Ezra Miller & the Academy Apologizes
Adele's Vegas ResidencyAdele has revealed what really led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off back in January. In an interview with Elle magazine, the singer said, "There was just no soul in it," adding that, "the stage set up wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele initially told fans the residency was cut due to delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The slate of shows has been...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Why It Was So Important For Him And Mila Kunis To Appear In The “That '70s Show” Spinoff And Talked About The “Bizarre” Experience Of Returning To The Set After 16 Years
The married couple, who famously met on the original show in 1998, are set to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in the upcoming Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Momoa Takes Romantic Motorcycle Ride With Eiza Gonzalez After Head-On Crash, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Back on? Jason Momoa and Eiza González sparked reconciliation speculation during a romantic bike ride on Thursday, July 28. The Aquaman star, 42, and the Mexico native, 32, were spotted in Malibu on Thursday riding around on Momoa’s Harley Davidson less than one week after he was involved in a head-on collision. Momoa wore a […]
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Cheddar News
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0