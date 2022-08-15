ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOv8P_0hI1Cror00

Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for expedited Monkeypox benefits from the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333MwE_0hI1Cror00

Riverside County officials meet today with some Riverside County doctors to address a Monkeypox state of emergency. Supervisor Jeff Hewitt made a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency, and Supervisor Karen Spiegel seconded the motion; the motion passed five to zero. "There's a lot that we don't know about Monkeypox. And we also felt that scarcity of vaccine that, you know, doing this could also help us with in asking for more vaccines", said Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

So we most of all wanted to make sure that the community knows this is a serious and severe issue. It is a little bit different than COVID. Because we have a vaccine, and we have treatment. But the resources are very limited. And the cases have been rising quickly. "We do not expect it to impact hospitals or emergency rooms how COVID affects our hospitals. However, we do know that it does have the potential to spread easily within the community" said Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

"I'm happy to report that the community both, the provider community amongst the medical providers, as well as community and faith-based organizations are once again pulling together to get information out to the potentially impacted community" said, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of Public Health for Riverside County. So we have great partnerships.

"DAP, health, Eisenhower, and Desert Oasis, there are several providers in the east part of the county that is working with us on vaccine distribution with our vaccine supply. And then we are hoping that there will be state and federal funding coming down,". said Saruwatari. And so, we've already had conversations with the community and faith-based organizations we worked versely with during COVID and other organizations. And even though there is no funding, they're all working very diligently to get informed and to get people aware of prevention practices.

"So coordination and collaboration are extreme. In terms of vaccine supply, the state of California currently allocates vaccines based on the number of monkeypox cases and the number of early syphilis cases in a jurisdiction. So in a place like Riverside County, where we know that we have many people coming in as tourists, we have a vast sex tourism industry in the greater Palm Springs area," said Saruwatatari.

So we know it's very likely that people are coming to Palm Springs and either bringing disease with them, and people go home to their home jurisdiction, or they're getting infected while they're in Palm Springs and going home into their authority. And the cases are counted where people live, not where they're inspected. So while our cases have doubled, you know, about every week or so, we're seeing our patients double. We know that there are probably many more cases that are associated with the Palm Springs area. And so, we have lobbied the state of California that we need additional vaccine supply for that reason.

Plus, there are many events planned in the coming months, including a pride event and a leather event out in the area that will bring a large number of tourists and so far to date. We have received approximately 1750 additional vaccines based on requests that we have made. And we continue to request other vaccines from the state of California.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez chimed into the conversation when the other officials started talking about events that will be happening in the next few months. "And, you know, there will be events happening very soon. And I just want to be mindful that we may need to cancel those events. And I'm not saying we do now. But I make sure that we're just mindful of all that stuff so that we don't spread this disease and only here locally, but even from propulsor when they go back home," said Supervisor Perez.

The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 26

china briben
4d ago

So it's a Palm Springs thing .... we all know why...... we're not wearing masks .....we're not shutting our businesses down.... And one last thing.... no one is dying from election pox...🤣🤣

Reply(2)
45
Manzoni Lucas
3d ago

Declaring a state of emergency means. The seeking quickly receive federal state funding money and act quickly

Reply(1)
6
Believersrejoice Rejoice
3d ago

Lord keep your Hand on these little ones. Protect them Father God in Jesus Name

Reply
12
Related
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)

One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties

The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities seize 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from prohibited individual in Riverside County

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Aug. 18 announced the seizure of dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from two individuals in Riverside County, one of whom was prohibited from possessing firearms. The individual is listed in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS)...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino

08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC corona cases take a dip

NOTE: This story replaces an earlier version. A dip in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Orange County is developing in line with national and state statistics. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the four-day total of new cases was 2,615, which averages to 663.5 cases daily.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures

For three years, the residents at the Oasis Mobile Home Park in the east valley have been without clean water. On multiple occasions, the EPA has found high levels of arsenic in the park's water system. The issue continues to this day, but now some of the park's residents are dealing with another major issue The post Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside University Health System looks to fill nursing positions

Riverside University Health System will host a virtual hiring event Aug. 24 to fill nursing positions throughout Riverside County. The free online event will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with candidates asked to register for at https://bit.ly/RUHSNurses, according to a statement on Riverside County’s website. All applications...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Mic

California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study

California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley

Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy