Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency

Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for expedited Monkeypox benefits from the state.

Riverside County officials meet today with some Riverside County doctors to address a Monkeypox state of emergency. Supervisor Jeff Hewitt made a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency, and Supervisor Karen Spiegel seconded the motion; the motion passed five to zero. "There's a lot that we don't know about Monkeypox. And we also felt that scarcity of vaccine that, you know, doing this could also help us with in asking for more vaccines", said Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

So we most of all wanted to make sure that the community knows this is a serious and severe issue. It is a little bit different than COVID. Because we have a vaccine, and we have treatment. But the resources are very limited. And the cases have been rising quickly. "We do not expect it to impact hospitals or emergency rooms how COVID affects our hospitals. However, we do know that it does have the potential to spread easily within the community" said Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

"I'm happy to report that the community both, the provider community amongst the medical providers, as well as community and faith-based organizations are once again pulling together to get information out to the potentially impacted community" said, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of Public Health for Riverside County. So we have great partnerships.

"DAP, health, Eisenhower, and Desert Oasis, there are several providers in the east part of the county that is working with us on vaccine distribution with our vaccine supply. And then we are hoping that there will be state and federal funding coming down,". said Saruwatari. And so, we've already had conversations with the community and faith-based organizations we worked versely with during COVID and other organizations. And even though there is no funding, they're all working very diligently to get informed and to get people aware of prevention practices.

"So coordination and collaboration are extreme. In terms of vaccine supply, the state of California currently allocates vaccines based on the number of monkeypox cases and the number of early syphilis cases in a jurisdiction. So in a place like Riverside County, where we know that we have many people coming in as tourists, we have a vast sex tourism industry in the greater Palm Springs area," said Saruwatatari.

So we know it's very likely that people are coming to Palm Springs and either bringing disease with them, and people go home to their home jurisdiction, or they're getting infected while they're in Palm Springs and going home into their authority. And the cases are counted where people live, not where they're inspected. So while our cases have doubled, you know, about every week or so, we're seeing our patients double. We know that there are probably many more cases that are associated with the Palm Springs area. And so, we have lobbied the state of California that we need additional vaccine supply for that reason.

Plus, there are many events planned in the coming months, including a pride event and a leather event out in the area that will bring a large number of tourists and so far to date. We have received approximately 1750 additional vaccines based on requests that we have made. And we continue to request other vaccines from the state of California.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez chimed into the conversation when the other officials started talking about events that will be happening in the next few months. "And, you know, there will be events happening very soon. And I just want to be mindful that we may need to cancel those events. And I'm not saying we do now. But I make sure that we're just mindful of all that stuff so that we don't spread this disease and only here locally, but even from propulsor when they go back home," said Supervisor Perez.

