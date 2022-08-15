ARKANSAS, USA — Gas prices continue to fall and now Arkansans are paying the lowest average gas price in the country, according to experts at AAA. Arkansas' average gas price statewide is currently at $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 10 cents cheaper than one week ago, but still 58 cents more expensive than exactly one year ago.

