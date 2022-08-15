Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
ARDOT announce when new I-30 river bridge will open
The biggest project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reached a major milestone.
KATV
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
Conway police investigate shots fired on Commerce Street
CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Commerce Street. No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers have cleared the scene and are attempting to locate all parties involved in the incident. At this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ARDOT: Lanes clear near I-40 in North Little Rock after crash involving diesel leak
An overturned waste management truck has caused a backup near Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
Conway works to fix flooding issues on Nutters Chapel Road
City leaders are working to fix a growing flooding problem in one of the city’s three major problem areas
Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary closure of I-40 eastbound this weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Three killed in collision on I-430 bridge early Saturday
Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 bridge early Saturday.
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Cleburne County sheriff allowing seized firearms to be reclaimed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is issuing a notice to the public about firearms seized before 2019. Sheriff Chris Brown released a memo Wednesday alerting citizens they can reclaim firearms that have been stored in evidence or seized. "Individuals who have had firearms seized or...
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Temporary closure of I-40 eastbound in North Little Rock to begin soon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As part of some ramp construction work that is being done in the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock I-40 eastbound will be closed beginning on August 19. I-40 eastbound will be closed in the north terminal and no thru traffic will be allowed...
Arkansans are paying lowest average gas price in country
ARKANSAS, USA — Gas prices continue to fall and now Arkansans are paying the lowest average gas price in the country, according to experts at AAA. Arkansas' average gas price statewide is currently at $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 10 cents cheaper than one week ago, but still 58 cents more expensive than exactly one year ago.
Arkansas State Police steps up drunk driving enforcement: What it can cost you
Drivers under the influence are at a greater risk than ever as a new law enforcement program rolls out.
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country
The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0