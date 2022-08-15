ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Conway police investigate shots fired on Commerce Street

CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Commerce Street. No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers have cleared the scene and are attempting to locate all parties involved in the incident. At this...
CONWAY, AR
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Cleburne County sheriff allowing seized firearms to be reclaimed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is issuing a notice to the public about firearms seized before 2019. Sheriff Chris Brown released a memo Wednesday alerting citizens they can reclaim firearms that have been stored in evidence or seized. "Individuals who have had firearms seized or...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
CONWAY, AR
Arkansans are paying lowest average gas price in country

ARKANSAS, USA — Gas prices continue to fall and now Arkansans are paying the lowest average gas price in the country, according to experts at AAA. Arkansas' average gas price statewide is currently at $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 10 cents cheaper than one week ago, but still 58 cents more expensive than exactly one year ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
