Former 5-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma enters portal again

 4 days ago

Defensive end Eyabi Anoma, who signed with Alabama as the top player at the position in 2018, is transferring again.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Anoma entered the transfer portal in search of his fourth program.

Anoma was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2018, and he was poised to become a dominant player at Alabama. He appeared in six games as a freshman, tallied nine tackles and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, alongside such notables as Justin Fields, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II.

Before the 2019 season, Anoma was off the Crimson Tide roster.

“He was dismissed by the university,” coach Nick Saban said at the time. “That’s really all I can say about it.”

Anoma then transferred to Houston, sat out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules but was dismissed in February 2020 for violating team rules. He never appeared in a game for the Cougars.

He resurfaced last fall at FCS program Tennessee-Martin and made 36 tackles (9.5 for loss) and recorded six sacks.

When he committed to UT-Martin in June 2020, he posted a note of apology on social media to the Alabama and Houston football communities, writing, in part:

“I am learning everyday that every action has a consequence, and it is my responsibility to decide whether or not my actions will be positive or negative. As a young man, I can only take things one day at time … I want to say thank you to my supporters and family for not giving up on me when things started to get difficult.”

Comments / 4

M.K.H
3d ago

We just had a talented receiver transfer out to Texas and I heard he just heard he got suspended there, sad with all that talent and waste it on immaturity.

Reply
3
 

