Veteran forward Colton Sceviour signs with Swiss club

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Veteran NHL forward Colton Sceviour signed a one-year contract with Switzerland’s SC Bern on Monday.

Sceviour, 33, had two goals and three assists in 35 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22.

He registered 156 points (66 goals, 90 assists) and 136 penalty minutes in 535 games over 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers.

Sceviour was a fourth-round pick by the Stars in the 2007 draft.

