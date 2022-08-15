Veteran forward Colton Sceviour signs with Swiss club

Veteran NHL forward Colton Sceviour signed a one-year contract with Switzerland’s SC Bern on Monday.

Sceviour, 33, had two goals and three assists in 35 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22.

He registered 156 points (66 goals, 90 assists) and 136 penalty minutes in 535 games over 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers.

Sceviour was a fourth-round pick by the Stars in the 2007 draft.

–Field Level Media

