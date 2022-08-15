ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, The Dallas Morning News and ESPN reported.

The Rangers are 51-63 and 23 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros in the American League West.

Woodward, 46, compiled a 211-287 (.424) record since taking the reins before the 2019 season.

The Rangers are on track to miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

There was pressure on Woodward to “win now” entering this season. Texas opened the $1.1 billion Globe Life Field in 2020 and committed more than $500 million this offseason to free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

It was not immediately clear who would become the Rangers’ interim manager with 48 games remaining.

Texas opens a four-game series at home Monday night against the Oakland A’s.

