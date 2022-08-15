ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
UPI News

Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
NBC Philadelphia

A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022

Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chestercounty.com

Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns for 61st year

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, a Wilmington tradition since 1961, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10 and 11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works, plus food, music, children's activities and pet-adoption opportunities. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time,...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wegmans announces opening date for Wilmington store

Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware. The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th. In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time...
WILMINGTON, DE
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More

Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Groundbreaking Tuesday for pharmaceutical plant in MIddletown

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated on Tuesday morning at the site of the WuXi AppTec campus. The site is slated to become a new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Middletown. WuXi AppTe is based in Shanghai. The event will include community and business leaders, local, state, and federal officials, and...
MIDDLETOWN, DE

