Rule of thumb….. just let kids be kids. Follow the science now has a new twisted evil meaning about it. I am a product from the 1950s. We did things as kids that are forbidden today with political correctness or stereotyping. We live in a different world now of video parenthood and it’s bad. I say pay LESS attention to science and bring back decency, manners, God, watching out for your fellow friend, kindness, sharing. I would hate to be a kid of today.
Problem is parents are more worried about education than morals these days. Example: They accept their child changing their gender as long as they do good in school. LOL...well, sorry to burst your bubble. That school was the one to confuse your child using the schools councelor's psychology to mess up your child mentally for more funding.
Science ….. LMAO! 🤪🤪🤣😂🤣😂. Well if you follow the science you would know not to believe anything said by a scientist. Fauci proved that!
