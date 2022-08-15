ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 6 PM until midnight, West Monroe Police will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint on a roadway within the city limits of West Monroe, La. The checkpoint will also have certified child safety seat officers who can ensure the property installation of car seats.

