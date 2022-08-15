Read full article on original website
‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #6 review: Boy Wonder
Tom Taylor is writing the current adventures of Dick Grayson over in the fantastic Nightwing, but Mark Waid is also taking a swing at the character in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest. From the previous arc about the Devil Nezha, Grayson as Robin is lost in the time stream and needs to return. From this creative team, we see his exploits reminding us of his circus ties, how great of an acrobat he is, and also what a keen detective he has become. Let us look at the last plot thread from World’s Finest.
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
DC Comics celebrates the 90s with new ‘WildC.A.T.s’ series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. Starting things off, Matthew Rosenberg (Batman: Urban Legends; Task Force Z) and Artist Stephen Segovia (I Am Batman; Spawn) are bringing back WildC.A.T.s for the first ongoing series in over a decade. The series is bringing the team head-on with the Court of Owls.
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
DC Comics announces ‘Waller vs. Wildstorm’ DC Black Label series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. That includes a four-issue DC Black Label series Waller vs. Wildstorm. Set for release on November 15th, Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse team up with ERic Battle on the series.
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #2 features the great new Spider-UK character
With a new Spider-Verse movie on the way, Marvel Comics has kicked the Great Web for a new comics event titled Edge of Spider-Verse. The first issue blended fun alternate reality Spider-Man characters while creating a new threat for the heroes to band together and defeat. Like the last issue,...
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
BOOM! Studios announces Alexandre Tefenkgi for Book One of ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’
BOOM! Studios revealed Jason Aaron’s Once Upon a Time at the End of the World yesterday, and today they’ve announced the artist for the first issue! The five-issue series will launch with Alexandre Tefenkgi on art with a November 2022 release date. “Alex imbues these characters with such...
Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #5
LAW’S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…
Jed MacKay on the mega twist in ‘Strange’ and the future of the series
If you’ve been reading Strange by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira, you know the magical realms of Marvel are vast and complicated. So complicated and intriguing, but after reading Strange #5 out today, mind-melting, too. In the new issue, a major revelation is revealed on the final page, and...
DC Preview: Olympus: Rebirth #1
After years of bitter and violent conflict, the Greek pantheon of gods stands united to welcome their latest goddess…Hippolyta of Themyscira! Due to her heroic efforts in the mortal realm, the former queen has earned her rightful place among the gods and plans to use her newfound powers to take care of her Amazon sisters from beyond. Little does she know, some of the gods are wary of the new future Hippolyta brings and will do just about anything to stop it! Join the Wonder Woman writing duo of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad—along with artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer) in her DC debut—for an unforgettable new adventure on Mount Olympus. It’s only the beginning of many exciting things to come for Wonder Woman and her world!
EXCLUSIVE Leila del Duca and Jason Aaron team up on ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’ Book Two
BOOM! Studios announced Once Upon a Time at the End of the World by Jason Aaron on Monday. Today, AIPT can exclusively reveal that project will feature artist Leila del Duca in the second arc, Book Two–titled The Rise and Fall of Golgonooza–set for release in comic shops in 2023. The first five-issue arc for Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, titled Love in the Wasteland, will launch in November, with artist Alexandre Tefenkgi.
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel Preview: Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2
THE HUNT IS ON! Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
