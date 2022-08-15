Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Tyson in Storm Lake, IA celebrates employee diversity
STORM LAKE, IA — To celebrate the diversity of its workforce today, Tyson held a special flag-raising ceremony outside its turkey processing plant. The company raised the flags of 22 nations representing the homelands of its employees in Storm Lake. The 3,000 people employed there comprise Tyson's 11,000-person workforce...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
siouxlandnews.com
Tyson Foods expanding operations in Storm Lake, IA
STORM LAKE, IA — Tyson Foods is expanding its operations in Storm Lake, Iowa. The company cutting the ribbon on a new feed mill in that community which will support its turkey operations by providing feed made from locally-sourced corn and soybean meal. It's a 69-acre addition to Tyson's...
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Support the Blue event
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Saturday, August 20th, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding an event to raise money for local law enforcement and first responders. The third annual event will have something for everyone. from live bands, a silent auction and smoked pork with a...
siouxlandnews.com
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's opens hospital daycare option for staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local healthcare facility has opened its new daycare facility, meant to serve its employees. UnityPoint Health St. Luke's cut the ribbon on its new "Theodore's Academy Preschool and Childcare Center," then held an open house to offer tours of the new facility on Wednesday, Aug. 17th.
siouxlandnews.com
THANK YOU! Pack the Bus 2022 supplies delivered to Sioux City School District
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With help from the Siouxland community, hundreds of kids in the metro area will have backpacks full of school supplies to start the new year. Tuesday, Aug. 16th, the Siouxland News team delivered hundreds of supplies to the Sioux City Community School District gathered during the "Pack the Bus" donation drive, all thanks to viewers like you who donated everything students could need to help them learn.
siouxlandnews.com
North working hard toward another winning season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Last fall, the Sioux City North Stars were able to turn things around from previous years, winning three of their last four games in 2021 to finish the football season with a 6-3 record. The group at North now looks to carry that momentum into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Co. residents voice concern over proposed amendment to wind turbine placement
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Dozens of Woodbury County residents continued to express opposition to wind turbine projects in the county on Tuesday, Aug. 16th. Those citizens addressed the Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors, as the group considered an amendment to the county's ordinance on wind projects which would double the amount of space required to separate them from properties where people live.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne employees turn back-to-school office decorations into donation for local student
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are making a difference for local students this year. The finance department decorates its office for each holiday and to celebrate "back to school" staff members decided to purchase school supplies. The department will take the decorations and donate...
siouxlandnews.com
LaFleur ready to bring success back to Heelan football
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In an effort to take the team in a different direction, Bishop Heelan alum Jon LaFleur has been given command of the Crusaders as the team's next head football coach heading into 2022. The Crusaders have struggled on the gridiron for the past few years,...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City schools are looking to expand free meals in district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are looking to expand free meals in the district this school year. While nine of the district's schools already qualify for universal free meals, the others will be charging most students for breakfast and lunch. Now the district is applying for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Schleswig community efforts purchase school supplies for all K-8 students
SCHELSWIG, Iowa — The Schleswig School Board is making the transition back to school one step easier for families in the district, by spearheading plans to buy students school supplies. The lunchroom at Schleswig Community School is currently filled with $3,000 worth of school supplies, something the families won't...
siouxlandnews.com
Top-ranked Mustangs back to work at fall camp
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heading into fall camp, Morningside was picked to finish first in this year's GPAC preseason coaches poll, as the Mustangs will be seeking their 12th consecutive conference title. Led by a strong group of returning starters on both sides of the ball, Morningside once again...
Comments / 0