College Station City Council Hears Complaints About Moving Early Voting Away From The Texas A&M Memorial Student Center

Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Decides To Ask Voters This November To Approve Five Bond Requests
College Station city council members have finalized a more than $90 million dollar bond package for voters to consider this November, where voters will decide five separate requests. Councilmembers spent most of their time during a special meeting on Wednesday deciding which of three sports and tourism options voters will...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Is Asked To Consider Spending Money To Address Abandoned Business Signs
The Bryan city council is asked by staff to consider spending money to address abandoned business signs. The council learned there are 41 abandoned signs along Texas Avenue. The proposal could make city money available to repair, replace, or remove signs. Mayor Andrew Nelson was interested in extending the idea...
wtaw.com
Bryan And College Station ISD’s Approve Budgets And Property Tax Rates For the New School Year
This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD’s included approving budgets and property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. According to a College Station ISD news release, the CSISD board approved the 2022-23 budget and a proposed tax rate, which will require a voter approved tax ratification election (TRE) to be held in November. Under state law, the district’s current 2021-2022 M&O tax rate will be reduced by 6.71 cents for the 2022-2023 year without the approval of the VATRE in November. If the VATRE is approved by voters, the tax rate will be lowered 3.71 cents instead of 6.71 cents. The three cents would generate an estimated $5,015,431 in additional revenue, of which $1,715,431 would be additional state revenue. Based on a board resolution passed in June, the additional revenue will be used to provide an additional four percent increase in salaries for all employees, except administrators, who would receive an additional two percent pay increase.
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
The city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress on the major projects at Midtown Park, general public use of the facilities, open spaces, how the drought is impacting the lake construction, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
College Station Police Deploy SWAT And Hostage Negotiation Teams To What Turned Out To Be A Welfare Concern
A College Station police report of someone who barricaded themselves Monday night was explained Tuesday afternoon as a welfare concern where the public was not in danger. According to CSPD social media, members of their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in an operation that closed Welsh Avenue for five hours between Southwest Parkway and Nevada.
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
wtaw.com
College Station Man Jailed On A Drug Charge Now Accused Of Two Vehicle Burglaries
A College Station man who has been in jail for more than three months on a drug charge now faces misdemeanor charges in Brazos County district court of committing two vehicle burglaries. Arrest reports released by College Station police on Tuesday say 27 year old Antonio Wilson and an unidentified...
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
KWTX
District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the emergency drought declaration, water consumption, addressing abandoned signs throughout the city, Highway 21, the recent tax rate vote, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on...
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
Navasota Examiner
County proposes $1.75 per hour COLA
During a Budget Workshop Monday, Aug. 15, Grimes County Commissioners agreed 3-1 in favor of the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for county employees proposed by County Judge Joe Fauth. Fauth’s original proposal of 5% was revised to $1.75 per hour with five lieutenant and sergeant positions in the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) slated for $2.25 per hour.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
Comments / 0