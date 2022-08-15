Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
zip06.com
Cappella Swings His Way to Great Freshman Campaign
While growing up, Robert Cappella’s backyard was in the out-of-bounds section on the second hole at Sleeping Giant Golf Course in Hamden. Naturally, it made sense for Robert to try his hand at the sport. As a freshman at North Branford, Robert got an opportunity to show his skills on the links by becoming a major part of the lineup for the T-Birds’ boys’ golf team.
zip06.com
Epke Graduates as an All-Time Guilford Great
What does it take to become a successful high school athlete? According to Maddie Epke, the answer is quite simple: hard work. Maddie entered Guilford High School four years ago with a desire to make an impact on its field hockey, ice hockey, and girls’ lacrosse teams. Four years later, Maddie is graduating from Guilford having helped all three programs become dynasties.
zip06.com
2022 North Haven Girls’ Swimming and Diving Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 13: at East Haven-Cross-Hillhouse at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Lyman Hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Foran at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: vs. Branford at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: vs. Hamden at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Hand at 4 p.m.
NewsTimes
Brendan Phelps gets first varsity boys basketball coaching job at Berlin
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It has not completely sunk in yet for Brendan Phelps, just a couple of weeks after being named the boys basketball coach at Berlin. His first game as a head coach is still several months away. But ask the...
NewsTimes
Greenwich Cal Ripken 12U team makes run to World Series semifinals
The Greenwich 12U Cal Ripken team just completed a summer to remember at the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri. The team made a run to the semifinals of the U.S. bracket with their last game ending when the shortstop from West Raleigh, North Carolina made a game-saving diving catch with two outs in the bottom of the 6th of a would be RBI-line drive single to centerfield off the bat of Greenwich’s Lachlan Hill.
zip06.com
As Luck Would Have It: Dr. Robert Dorr Marks 40 Years in Branford
In 1982, two months before he finished his specialties training at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, a call from Branford reached Dr. Robert G. Dorr. You could say it was the luckiest call of his life. The call was from Dr. Herbert Goldenring, who founded Pediatric Associates of Branford in 1954....
zip06.com
Downes Named New Town Manager for North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD – The North Branford Town Council has appointed Michael Downes, a North Branford native with a 25-year career in public service, as the new Town Manager for the Town of North Branford. The appointment came during the Town Council’s Aug. 16 meeting. Downes, who previously served...
zip06.com
Preparing for Fall
The Scranton Memorial Library, 801 Boston Post Road, Madison, hosts Rachel Blundon of Madison Earth Careon Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Blundon willl give tips and tricks on preparing your garden for cold weather, and will offer advice on planting bulbs, dealing with autumn leaves, and more. Registration is requested. For more information, visit scrantonlibrary.org.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
zip06.com
Ben Eaves: Forward on a Nonlinear Path
“I think one thing that’s cool is that I have nonlinear path,” Ben Eaves says. From growing up in the U.K. and coming to the U.S. to play college basketball to five years spent playing professionally oversees, “nonlinear” is certainly one way to describe how Ben landed in Clinton as the new prevention coordinator.
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
zip06.com
Celebrating the End of Summer Reading with a Field Day
The Essex Library Association is throwing a Field Day celebration. The occasion? The end of summer reading. Intended for children and teenagers of all ages, the End of the Summer Reading Field Day is slated for Friday, Aug. 26, and will be a collaborative event between the Ivoryton Public Library and the Essex Public Library.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Missing 11-year-old Hartford boy found safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hartford has been found safe, police said.
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
'We Will Be Back': West Hartford Restaurant Closes Months After Opening
A Connecticut restaurant is shutting its doors just months after opening. The owner of Phatty Wagon Kitchen in West Hartford announced the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17. "We are sad to announce we have to close our kitchen at WeHa Brewery due to times being very tough in this industry," the announcement reads. "Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received. We will be back, make no mistake about that."
zip06.com
Madeleine Rose Egan
Madeleine Rose Egan, 93, of Mystic and formerly of Madison, passed away Aug. 9 at StoneRidge Assisted Living Center in Mystic. She was born Jan. 9, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Gustave and Jenny (Garceau) Bourdelais. Madeleine was married to James Timothy Egan, who passed away in 1985.
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
