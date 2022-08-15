Read full article on original website
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night returns for it's final night and huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm this Thursday (8/18)! Kickstart your evening of fun with this station for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and a chance to win amazing prizes!
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
So you just can't wait till Sunday night to see some dirt track racing at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway? No problem. Check out some great racing action tonight at the fairgrounds. It's a special Thursday night race card featuring the Mars Racing Series. And there's plenty of cash up for...
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
