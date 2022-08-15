ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Mcgregor, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Marquette, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Eagle 102.3

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Swiss Cheese#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Backwoods Serves#Homestyle Cooking#Maiden Voyage#Backwoods Bar Grill
Eagle 102.3

Final Bike Night & Harley Giveaway Thursday (8/18)

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night returns for it's final night and huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm this Thursday (8/18)! Kickstart your evening of fun with this station for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and a chance to win amazing prizes!
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?

For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCRG.com

Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
PEOSTA, IA
Eagle 102.3

See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!

Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
DUBUQUE, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Eagle 102.3

The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History

Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
MARQUETTE, IA
Eagle 102.3

The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!

For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
CASCADE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy