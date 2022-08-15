ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Governor: Film company relocating headquarters to Las Cruces

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state. The Albuquerque Journal reports that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot over the next six years, creating at least 100 high-paying jobs in Las Cruces. Lujan Grisham said 828 Productions’ move will create at least 100 new jobs in southern New Mexico and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade. The Journal reports that the film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of this year.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents 2022: Anthony and Charlene

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city and the 2022 Tents to Rents fundraising campaign. Anthony and Charlene both had children when they were younger, and they moved to Las Cruces earlier this...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
EL PASO, TX

