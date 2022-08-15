Read full article on original website
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
krwg.org
Governor: Film company relocating headquarters to Las Cruces
SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state. The Albuquerque Journal reports that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot over the next six years, creating at least 100 high-paying jobs in Las Cruces. Lujan Grisham said 828 Productions’ move will create at least 100 new jobs in southern New Mexico and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade. The Journal reports that the film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of this year.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tents to Rents 2022: Anthony and Charlene
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city and the 2022 Tents to Rents fundraising campaign. Anthony and Charlene both had children when they were younger, and they moved to Las Cruces earlier this...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
