Read full article on original website
Related
Owen Kline, Troubled Child in ‘The Squid in the Whale,’ Just Directed the Year’s Wildest Comedy
Owen Kline is not the most obvious underground artist. The son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates may be best known for his performance as the younger sibling in Noah Baumbach’s “The Squid and the Whale,” a role he landed with zero acting ambition around the age of 13. Some privileged child stars follow such an impressive early turn by growing up in the public eye and amassing a filmography that would follow them into adulthood. Others have drug-fueled meltdowns. Kline, however, interned at Anthology Film Archives, dreamed of becoming a cartoonist, and eventually embraced a form of unfiltered, rough-and-tumble...
epicstream.com
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
Comments / 0