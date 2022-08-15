ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineral Point, WI
State
Iowa State
Mineral Point, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Mineral Point, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Accident
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made. ﻿ The second...
Eagle 102.3

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson Bike Night Winner! Photos/Video

Thank you to all our listeners and the Harley fans that made all the Bike Nights, and the huge bike giveaway at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, a huge success! We rocked the night away with killer band Rocksteady and enjoyed some ice-cold brews and great food thanks to Catfish Charlies. Kevin and the staff were rockin' and the prizes were flowing! Another Big thank you to everyone that came out and our awesome prize sponsors in; Five Flags for the ZZ Top Tickets, First Gear for the AC/DC Collectable Diecast, and Crows Nest Tattoo for the $500 gift cards. Of course the reason for the night was the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster 48! Huge Congratulations to Linda Lake our Grand Prize winner on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
x1071.com

Drug arrest in Platteville

The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Eagle 102.3

Backwoods Serves Up Homestyle-Cooking and a Cozy Place to Sleep

Two weekends ago, I spent some time in the lovely river-town of McGregor, IA. I took a tour of the Mississippi River via Maiden Voyage Tours and got to see a whole other side of Iowa I had yet to experience. Following the tour, both my friend and I were hungry. Starving was more like it. We asked Maiden Voyage's own Captain Bob for a recommendation. And by the end of our meal, we were glad we did.
MCGREGOR, IA
Eagle 102.3

A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder

The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]

Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy