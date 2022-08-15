ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Utilities Board Announces Reappointments to Dual Party Relay Council

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees. The relay service and equipment distribution program provides telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.
Washington to Host XC State Qualifier

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2022 cross country state qualifying sites this week and Washington received some rare and exciting news. For the first time in at least the last 25 years, the Demons will host a state qualifier with...
