Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
kciiradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Announces Reappointments to Dual Party Relay Council
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees. The relay service and equipment distribution program provides telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.
kciiradio.com
Washington to Host XC State Qualifier
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2022 cross country state qualifying sites this week and Washington received some rare and exciting news. For the first time in at least the last 25 years, the Demons will host a state qualifier with...
Comments / 0