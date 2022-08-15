Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
Related
Firefighter transported to hospital for dehydration during NW Houston apartment fire
Officials said five units were impacted -- four units had fire damage and one unit had smoke and water damage.
fox26houston.com
5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
fox26houston.com
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are looking for Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Aug. 8 ambush killing of Chante Wilson, 21. Wilson was murdered shortly before 2 a.m. outside a residence at 3738 Faulkner Street. Police...
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is dead and several others were injured in a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and US-90, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
Click2Houston.com
‘They just lost everything’: Several families displaced after 2-alarm blaze rips through SW Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Six families lost their homes Monday when a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze, which broke out at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest. Sky 2 aerials showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from several units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
theleadernews.com
Businesses prepare to celebrate reopening of Wakefield Drive
After almost a year of street closure and fewer patrons, Andy Dunn can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Dunn is a co-owner of Walking Stick Brewing, 956 Judiway St., near Wakefield Drive and is one of several business owners counting down the days until crews finish work along the stretch of road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
cw39.com
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect angry at clerk for not accepting counterfeit cash threatens retaliation from ‘Cholos’ gang before robbery, police say
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by threat. On July 31 at around 4:05 p.m., an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 5700 block of Alder. The man approached the counter and asked the...
KHOU
15 things to do before a power outage
HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston
You can see an SUV taking a right turn. That's when the child rolled out onto the street, and the driver rushed out to scoop up the child.
$46,000 worth of stolen items found during traffic stop in Channelview, deputies say
The driver, who deputies say is a documented gang member, was caught with approximately $46,000 in stolen property, including the car the suspect was driving.
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
Comments / 0