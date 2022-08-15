ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are looking for Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Aug. 8 ambush killing of Chante Wilson, 21. Wilson was murdered shortly before 2 a.m. outside a residence at 3738 Faulkner Street. Police...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They just lost everything’: Several families displaced after 2-alarm blaze rips through SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Six families lost their homes Monday when a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze, which broke out at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest. Sky 2 aerials showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from several units.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Businesses prepare to celebrate reopening of Wakefield Drive

After almost a year of street closure and fewer patrons, Andy Dunn can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Dunn is a co-owner of Walking Stick Brewing, 956 Judiway St., near Wakefield Drive and is one of several business owners counting down the days until crews finish work along the stretch of road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

15 things to do before a power outage

HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
HOUSTON, TX

