Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAL Radio

Person struck by Baltimore County police cruiser on Thursday

A person is recovering this morning after being struck by a Baltimore County Police cruiser. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a member of the Baltimore County Police Department was involved in a pedestrian crash along Route 24 just north of Forest Valley Drive in Harford County. According to the police,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

City leaders move forward with efforts to stop illegal street racing

The Baltimore City Council is now approving harsher punishments for drivers who take part in street racing. It comes as police try to crack down on the illegal drivers. Skid marks are still visible at Pratt and Market Place. Video posted online revealed someone doing donuts in the area. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man fatally shot at Mall at Prince George's

Hyattsville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday at the Mall at Prince George's. Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting at the mall's food court. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
#Eastern Avenue#Freight Train
WBAL Radio

Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing. They discovered Herbert...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Theft charges dropped against Baltimore City Schools Resource Officer

Theft charges were dropped against a Baltimore City Schools Resource Officer accused of stealing diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Xavier Harper, 32, was one of four men charged in May with stealing 750 gallons of diesel fuel. The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against Harper, citing a lack of evidence.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Students and parents facing uncertainty as new school year set to begin

A new school year comes with a lot of uncertainty. Baltimore-area students and their families are coming off two and a half years of overwhelming loss, isolation and social and economic pressures. WBAL-TV 11 News looks at how families can rebuild mental wellness as they navigate another school year. "It's...
BALTIMORE, MD

