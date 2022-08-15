Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Judge sides with Pittsburgh International Airport’s decision to evict airmall operator amid ongoing
PITTSBURGH — A Court of Common Pleas judge in Allegheny County has issued an order siding with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) — the managing organization for Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and its airmall operator, Fraport Pittsburgh Inc. In...
New Pilot Program Will Offer Free Transportation to Some Pittsburgh Residents
The City of Pittsburgh just announced a new program that would provide free public transportation for some low-income residents. The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, or DOMI, announced a first-of-its-kind Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program, which aims to help alleviate the strain of transportation costs and therefore increase employment options for its participants.
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect
Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
Pittsburgh-area faith leaders decry Mastriano's ties to Gab, joint appearance with Florida Gov. DeSantis here Friday
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area group of faith and community leaders say they are speaking out against hate by criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing in Pittsburgh on Friday with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. Watch the report in the video player above. Jewish...
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
Washington County person hit by train hospitalized
Around 9 p.m. last night emergency responders were called to Union and 1st streets in California Borough for what was called a train-pedestrian crash. One person was taken to the hospital no update on the persons condition has been made available.
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
Remember When: New Ken's Aluminum City Terrace still going strong 81 years since inception
As World War II approached, New Kensington was truly “The Aluminum City.”. In 1940, there were 7,500 people employed at ALCOA facilities in the city at the riverfront aluminum works, the powder plant along the river in Plum and at the research center along Freeport Road. Thousands of other...
Portion of I-79 reopened after shut down due to electrical emergency
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced the closure has come to an end and the road is reopened. All lanes of a portion of Interstate 79 are closed due to an electrical emergency, police say. Bridgeville Police Department said the interstate is closed between the Kirwan Heights and Carnegie exits. The closure...
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
Deep Cleaning the House? Recycle Your Chemical Waste Here in Pittsburgh
Summer’s almost over — time to get back to work and school, move to a new place or deep clean the house. Get rid of old toys, donate clothes, throw out expired food but what about disposing of chemicals safely?. Don’t worry — Pennsylvania Resources Council has Pittsburghers...
