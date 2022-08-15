Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.

