Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
Auditions Being Held at Washington Community Center
Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.
Fairfield Chamber Schedules Barnyard Bash Event
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce in association with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Agri Industrial Plastics is sponsoring the Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Barns in Fairfield on Friday, September 9th, at 4:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Mendy McAdams shares what families can expect...
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Zach Rozmus
Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus discusses the Conservation Board’s recent meeting.
Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Formerly of Grove, Oklahoma and Kalona, Iowa will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30a.m. at the East Union Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube. Family will greet friends from 3-6p.m. Sunday, August 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established.
Mayor Rosien Provides Update on West Buchannon Street Project
A comprehensive plan to update Buchannon Street has been in place for over 25 years, and the city has had a scheduled plan for the last five years. The project will cost $1.7 million, with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) providing 80% of the funding. The project was set to begin three years ago, but budget and time constraints forced the West Buchanan Project to be implemented into phases.
Washington to Host XC State Qualifier
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2022 cross country state qualifying sites this week and Washington received some rare and exciting news. For the first time in at least the last 25 years, the Demons will host a state qualifier with...
Kalona Public Library Shares Success of Summer Reading Program with City Council
Olivia Kahler and Trevor Sherping of the Kalona Public Library, gave a presentation to the Kalona City Council at the recent meeting on August 15th. The two shared the programs that took place, the successes and the things that they will look forward to working on next year. City Administrator...
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
Washington Police Chief Reminds Drivers to Observe and Follow School Parking Zones
Back to school for all Washington students will be Tuesday, August 23rd, meaning the restricted parking areas surrounding all Washington Community Schools will be back in enforcement. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester talked with KCII about the importance of following these safety protocols. “The designated school parking and drop-off and...
Winfield Mt. Union School District Goes Under Cosmetic Maintenance
During the summer, the Winfield Mt. Union School District’s maintenance crew concentrated on making some cosmetic changes to the school. The crew replaced the carpet in three classrooms and the elementary office spaces. The elementary office spaces have also been freshly painted. The gym floor was also resurfaced in...
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. All special event requests were approved, and they conducted a public hearing about the 2022 Water Main Project, which will receive bids by the start of September. The preliminary plat for the Wiley subdivision was approved, and the council approved the establishment of a special session to eventually approve the final plat. A final reading was held for the initial changes to parking and street regulation.
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
