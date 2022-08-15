ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
On Wednesday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins really stirred the pot by declaring that Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton was a better passer than Magic Johnson. That statement was made as part of a segment on NBA Today, where he ranked Stockton as the best passer of all-time, followed by Magic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.
Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding another jersey retirement ceremony during the 2022-23 NBA season, celebrating the career of the great No. 16, Pau Gasol. Gasol is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the Lakers decided to go ahead and send the Spaniard’s jersey up to the rafters before he gets to put the Naismith Orange blazer on in Springfield, Mass. The 42-year-old will be honored on March 7, the day the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies — Gasol’s first NBA team.
"A champion, legend, and forever a part of the Lakers family," Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired next March, the team announced Wednesday. Gasol becomes just the 11th number to be put in the Crypto.com rafters, joining legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and late teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

