Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO