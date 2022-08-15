Read full article on original website
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
John Stockton Named Better Passer Than Magic: NBA World Reacts
On Wednesday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins really stirred the pot by declaring that Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton was a better passer than Magic Johnson. That statement was made as part of a segment on NBA Today, where he ranked Stockton as the best passer of all-time, followed by Magic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.
Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know
Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”
The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
Pistons’ Dumars, Mavericks’ Cuban thought they had Kobe trades done
Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.
LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic ‘Redeem Team’
NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall. “The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix, the streaming service announced...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Puts Steph Curry in the Same Class as Shaq and Kobe
Former Laker guard Derek Fisher gives high praise to Warriors guard Steph Curry and thinks he's in the same class as Kobe Bryant and Shaq.
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Notable Kobe Bryant teammate to have jersey retired by Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will add a 13th number to the rafters this season, the team announced Wednesday. The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 on March 7, 2023, fittingly against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, winning two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant.
SOURCE SPORTS: Los Angeles Lakers Announce the Retirement of Pau Gasol’s Number
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the retirement of Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey number. The ceremony will occur during the March 7, 2023, game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During his seven-season run with the Lakers, Gasol aided Los Angeles in capturing back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. He...
Three former NBA stars weigh in on the recruitment of Bronny James
Bronny James is only a junior in high school, but he's already dominating the headlines like a seasoned pro. In the same week James threw down a dunk in Paris and was predicted to commit to the Oregon Ducks, the talented hooper is now being actively recruited by former NBA stars during an ESPN ...
Notes from 2022 NBA schedule release: LeBron chasing Kareem, ‘baseball’ series
The full NBA schedule dropped on Wednesday, all 1,230 games. It’s a lot of information. Outside of the games you don’t want to miss, there’s a lot of ground to cover. So here are some news and notes from around the NBA about the schedule release. •...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol ‘Beyond Thankful And Honored’ After Jersey Retirement Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding another jersey retirement ceremony during the 2022-23 NBA season, celebrating the career of the great No. 16, Pau Gasol. Gasol is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the Lakers decided to go ahead and send the Spaniard’s jersey up to the rafters before he gets to put the Naismith Orange blazer on in Springfield, Mass. The 42-year-old will be honored on March 7, the day the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies — Gasol’s first NBA team.
Kobe Bryant's Old Comment On Pau Gasol Is Heartbreaking
"A champion, legend, and forever a part of the Lakers family," Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired next March, the team announced Wednesday. Gasol becomes just the 11th number to be put in the Crypto.com rafters, joining legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and late teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
On This Day In NBA History: August 18 - Larry Bird Retires After 13 Season
On this day in 1992, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA forward and 3-time NBA champion Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA as a player after 13 seasons.
